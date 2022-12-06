Home > AM Select > Hit List > Deepika Padukone To Unveil The FIFA World Cup Trophy, Will Be The First Indian To Do So
Deepika Padukone To Unveil The FIFA World Cup Trophy, Will Be The First Indian To Do So
AM Select

Deepika Padukone To Unveil The FIFA World Cup Trophy, Will Be The First Indian To Do So

By: Preeti Kulkarni, Dec 6 2022 6:27 pm

Leading Indian film star and global icon Deepika Padukone is reportedly invited to unveil the coveted FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy at the finale that is to be held on 18 December at Lusail Stadium, Qatar. This information has sent a wave of excitement amongst Indian football and Bollywood fans as Padukone will be the first-ever Indian to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy, in its entire sporting history.

As per reports, the Pathaan actress is set to fly to Qatar to do the honours in a jam-packed stadium brimming with global fans. This sure will give India great representation at such a prestigious event cutting across class, ethnicity and geographical borders.

Culture

2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights From Day 16: Japan Lose Penalty Shoot-Out To Croatia, Brazil Take Out South Korea 4-1

By Aayaan Upadhyaya, Dec 06
AM Select

The 10 Richest Footballers In The World Right Now

By Manas Sen Gupta, Dec 04

The buzz around Deepika Padukone apart from FIFA World Cup 2022 event

Deepika Padukone
Image: Courtesy of @cartier via Deepika Padukone/@deepikapadukone/Instagram

Other than the FIFA World Cup 2022 news, the actor has been in the headlines this year and it is all for good reasons. Padukone was selected as one of the jury members at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022. She also is set to make her sensational presence felt alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming flick, Pathaan which is scheduled to release on 25 January 2023.

She will also be seen with her Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan for Project K. And, she was recently trending for her fun cameo with hubby Ranveer Singh in his upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial, Cirkus.

She is making great strides as an entrepreneur too after recently launching her skincare brand 82°E.

AM Select

Deepika Padukone Has Become The Brand Ambassador For Cartier!

By Richard Augustin, Nov 10
AM Select

The Best And Most Iconic FIFA World Cup Ads That’ll Trigger Your Nostalgia

By Trinetra Paul, Nov 25

(Main and featured image credit: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India 

2022 FIFA World Cup bollywood Deepika Padukone Football Hit List Pathan
written by.

Preeti Kulkarni
After completing her PG in New Media from the Asian College of Journalism, Preeti has worked in a daily and a magazine before finding her calling in digital journalism. A lover of single malts and an avid pop culture junkie, you can catch her at the movies on weekends or binge-watching the latest shows on OTT when she is not busy preparing her toddler for his Hogwarts letter.
 
Relationships Runway 34 jim beam
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman