You Can Now Stay In DJ Khaled’s Huge Sneaker Closet, Just Like In An Airbnb

American record producer and rapper DJ Khaled has an offer for his fans — an Airbnb stay for a night in his impressive sneaker closet in Miami.

Khaled, who won the Grammy Award for the Best Rap/Sung Performance for “Higher” in 2019, is a self-proclaimed “sneakerhead from birth” and well known for his Air Jordan sneaker collection.

The music icon is offering the stay to celebrate the release of his Air Jordan 5 “We The Best” collaboration, an exclusive pair of which will be in the closet.

More about DJ Khaled’s Airbnb offer

A recreation of his sneaker closet

Fans will be staying at a recreation of his sneaker closet, stacked with Khaled’s outstanding shoe collection which includes Jordan 3 “Grateful” and Jordan 8 “Oregon PEs.”

Those who wish to book a stay can do so for a single night either on 5 December or 6 December 2022. A hand-written welcome note by Khaled, a pool and an outdoor lounge are also part of the stay.

The cost per night is just USD 11 — a figure picked as a nod to Khaled’s shoe size.

The music icon appeared for a promotional video announcing the Airbnb staycation.

Holding some of the finest Air Jordan sneakers from his collection in the closet, Khaled said, “I call these ‘you wish you had ’em.’ But guess what? Wishes come true. Don’t give up. This could be all you right here.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

Shopping and dining also added to the experience

To underline his love for sneakers, Khaled has also thrown in a private shopping experience for the guests at high-end sneaker shop 305 Kicks in Miami. And then there is a catered dinner at his restaurant, The Licking – Miami Gardens.

“Sneakers are an essential part of hip hop culture and collecting them is an art – just like creating music,” Khaled said in a statement

“We bring the same passion and energy to the shoe game as we do the studio. That’s why we’re excited to share our sneaker kingdom with fans and give them a chance to walk in our shoes, literally,” he added.

Booking will begin on 29 November, 1 pm ET (30 November, 2 am MYT). Airbnb says that guests will be responsible for their own travel to and from Miami.

(Main and Featured images: Airbnb)