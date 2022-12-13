From Antilia to vintage tea sets: Ridiculously expensive things owned by Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani, the chairperson of Reliance Industries, resigned from his position as director of the group’s digital arm, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, on 27 June. He was succeeded by his son, Akash Ambani as the chairman of the board of directors of the company.

The development was widely seen as a succession planning by Ambani, who is among the biggest billionaires in the world. According to an April 2022 Financial Express report, the Indian business magnate has a whooping net worth of approximately INR 7.8 lakh crore. He is also among the top five richest men in Asia, as per Forbes.

The chairperson of Reliance Industries is also well known for his expensive taste in other areas of life. For example, Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani drink tea in cups worth a whopping INR 3 lakh each. And if that does not grab your attention, he has an array of luxurious cars, jets and a house that is among the costliest in the world.

Here are some of the most expensive things owned by Mukesh Ambani

Antilia

Antilia, named after a mythical island believed to be in the Atlantic Ocean near Portugal and Spain, is an engineering marvel you can’t take your eyes off. The avant-garde resident building that speaks of luxury is the world’s second-most expensive property after Buckingham Palace in London, UK.

Located on Altamount Road, Cumballa Hill, Mumbai, the 27-story building was designed by Chicago-based architects Perkins and Will and can withstand an earthquake measuring 8 on the Richter scale.

One of the expensive things owned by Mukesh Ambani, the massive house with extra-high ceilings also has a mega-temple, a salon, a private ice-cream parlour and a movie theatre to accommodate 50 people.

As a car enthusiast, Antilla has a garage that is solely dedicated to keeping his prized possessions safe. It can house up to 168 cars, while the three helipads also come in handy for someone of the stature of the billionaire.

The Falcon 900EX

Mukesh Ambani also owns a Falcon 900EX private jet. It comes equipped with luxurious entertainment systems, personal satellites, music systems and wireless communications.

When it comes to performance, the jet can attain a maximum cruising speed of 440 kmph and has a range of 4,500 nm.

Powered by three Honeywell TFE 731-60 engines that lowers fuel consumption, the Falcon 900EX also requires less maintenance cost as compared to its peers.

A popular jet among billionaires from across the world, the Falcon 900EX cost Mukesh Ambani approximately INR 33 crore.

Coming to its features, the Falcon 900EX can accommodate up to 14 passengers in luxurious seats. It uses Dassault’s FalconConnect system for high-speed internet access, mood light systems and advanced acoustic insulation for reduced cabin noises.

Airbus A319

The Airbus A319 is like a portable five-star hotel for billionaires and is one of the most expensive things owned by Mukesh Ambani. The airplane can carry up to 18 passengers and has an optimised cabin cross-section like its fellow A320 family members (A320 and A321)

The Airplane’s cabin is divided into VIP quarters and comes with personalised amenities for each seat. The individual temperature control of the three main zones (cockpit, VIP area and main seating area) ensures all the passengers can customise their seat temperatures according to their needs.

Talking about its specification, the Airbus A319 has a cruising speed of up to Mach 0.78 (829 km/h and can attain a maximum speed of Mach 0.82 (871 km/h). It comes equipped with an International (CFM) designed CFM56-5B engine, which provides a thrust range of 18,500 to 34,000 lbf.

As for the amenities, the Airbus A319 comes with a large entertainment cabin. The luxurious sky bar compliments the Airbus A319 and the large dining area is no less than a five-star restaurant.

The Airbus 319 also comes with customised leather seats and a one-of-a-kind cockpit area.

Mercedes Maybach 62

Luxury cars are a staple in billionaires’ lives. As the second wealthiest man in Asia, Mukesh Ambani has some of the finest machines in his garage. Among the several exotic cars he owns, the Maybach 62 is something that turns heads wherever it goes.

The Maybach 62 is powered by a 6.0-litre V12 engine that provides a power output of 544 bhp, and a whooping torque of 900 nm. Despite being a luxury sedan, the Maybach 62 can go to 100 kmph from a standstill in 5.4 seconds.

This luxury car comes with the latest technologies and facilities to make you feel like a king and has a price tag of approximately INR 2.50 crore.

Apart from Maybach 62, Mukesh Ambani also owns a Mercedes Maybach S560 worth around INR 2.3 crore.

BMW 760Li

BMW is known for its expensive list of cars. Among these, the BMW 760Li comes at a price tag of approximately INR 8.5 crore.

Mukesh Ambani also owns a BMW 760 Li model, and the car has been customised for him with a bulletproof body and glass.

The vehicle comes equipped with Z-level security features and to get it registered in India, he paid an extra INR 1.6 crore.

This beast of a vehicle comes with a TwinPower Turbo 12-cylinder engine, with a max power of 600.7 bhp. It also provides a brake horsepower of up to 600.7 bhp and gives an average mileage, as expected of premium luxury cars, of only 7.96 kmpl.

Aston Martin Rapide

The vehicle is dubbed one of the most beautiful four-door sports cars, which debuted in the market at the Detroit Auto Show in 2006.

When it comes to the design of the Aston Martin Rapide, the sleek and elegant car boasts a state-of-the-art track-honed chassis, high-speed continental carriageways and soaring mountain ascents.

With a 5935cc V12 engine with a quad overhead camshaft, the car can go from 0 to 60 in just 4.4 seconds, making it one of the fastest cars on the planet.

Mukesh Ambani has spent around INR 1.32 crore to get his hands on this high-performance sports saloon vehicle.

Antique tea set from Japan

Every Indian household, no matter big or small, needs a tea set. But for the Ambanis, things are a bit different. Nita Ambani starts her day by sipping tea in cups worth over INR 3 lakh each.

The Ambani family is the proud owner of an antique tea set from Noritake, Japan’s oldest crockery brand. The porcelain crockery set has 22-carat gold and platinum edges and is estimated at INR 1.5 crore.

Collectors and business people from all over the world are fond of these crockery sets. To get them in your country, you may have to pay a hefty amount.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

It is quite well-established that Mukesh Ambani has some of the most expensive cars in the world in his garage. And in February 2022, the Reliance boss added another stunning name to his automobile portfolio — Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth Rs 13.14 crore.

The billionaire customised this ultra-luxurious SUV, resulting in such a staggering amount. Ambani opted for the Tuscan Sun colour, which alone added nearly Rs 1 crore. Along with this, Reliance Industry Ltd. has also paid Rs 20 lakh in tax and an additional Rs 40,000 in road safety tax. Plus, Ambani has also paid a sum of Rs 12 lakhs for a special VIP number of ‘0001,’ which had to be started from a new series by the RTO.

The car has a 6.75-litre V-12 engine that produces a maximum torque of 850 Nm. It features an eight-speed automatic gearbox and can accelerate to a speed of 100km/h in just 5.2 seconds.

Palm Jumeirah manor

Investing in iconic luxurious properties has been an Ambani favourite, and the business tycoon recently made yet another splurge when he bought a swanky manor at Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah. The property costs an estimated Rs 1,350 crore, which translates to nearly a whopping USD 163 million.

Though the deal is mostly kept a hush-hush affair, reports suggest that Mukesh Ambani purchased the stunning beach-side property from the family of Kuwaiti tycoon Mohammed Alshaya.

Per an NDTV report, this mansion is reportedly just a small walk from his other Dubai property which he bought for USD 80 million (about Rs 662 crore) in early 2022. It was considered the most expensive property deal of the time. In 2021, Ambani also bought the UK country club Stoke Park, for which Reliance spent a whopping USD 79 million (about 654 crore).

(Hero Image and Featured Image Courtesy: Image Courtesy: Money Sharma/AFP)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India