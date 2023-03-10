Harmanpreet Kaur: Looking At Her Net Worth And Incredible Career Achievements

Harmanpreet Kaur is one of the best female cricketers in the world. An all-rounder for the Indian women’s cricket team, recently it was announced that she will be leading the squad of Mumbai Indians as its captain for the first edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

The squad for Mumbai Indians at the WPL also consist of other star players like Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar and Yastika Bhatia. The team kicked off their WPL season with a match against the Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium on the opening day, March 4, and won by 143 runs.

Harmanpreet Kaur: Looking at her career highlights

Ever since she first debuted at the age of 20 at the 2009 Women’s Cricket World Cup, Harmanpreet Kaur has been a key player in the Indian national cricket team. Known for her aggressive batting and off-spin bowling, the all-rounder has played an instrumental role in helping India win matches and tournaments over the last decade. Besides the Indian squad, Kaur has also played for clubs like Manchester Originals, Melbourne Renegades, Sydney Thunder and Lancashire Thunder.

Over the years, Kaur has scored 3322 runs in 124 ODIs with an average of 38.18. Currently, Kaur also holds the record for the highest individual score by an Indian woman in a World Cup match, having scored 171 (not out) against Australia in the semifinals of the 2017 Women’s World Cup.

2009 was also the year when she made her Twenty20 International debut in the ICC Women’s World Twenty20 against England and since then, has been a dominant force for the Indian cricket team. In the list of players who have played the most matches as a captain, she sits at the 2nd spot, having donned the captain’s hat for 96 matches. She is also the fourth fastest player to have scored 3000 runs in T20 matches (it took her 135 matches to do so). Her fielding skills have also been noteworthy as she has taken 55 catches, the fourth most of any player, in her T20 career.

In January 2022, she was named the captain of the Indian cricket team for the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. The cricketer managed to lead the country all the way to the semifinals but unfortunately lost to Australia. Furthermore, she took over Rohit Sharma to become the first player in the world, male or female, to appear in 150 matches in the T20I format. This impressive feat was achieved during India’s final Group B match against Ireland during the 2023 T20 World Cup.

Kaur has been lauded with numerous prestigious awards for her stints on the field. In 2017, she was awarded the Arjuna Award, India’s second-highest sporting award, by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s net worth: Her properties and car collection

As of March 2023, as per media reports, Kaur’s net worth is an estimated INR 5 crore. This includes her salary from the Board of Control for Cricket in India for representing India, endorsement deals with various brands and other business ventures. She had also been awarded a Grade A contract by the BCCI, receiving a salary of INR 50 lakhs. Additionally, she is being paid INR 20,000 for each domestic match she plays for the state of Punjab.

Coming to brand endorsements, she has collaborated with the likes of Nike, Boost, Ceat Tyres, Puma, ICICI Bank, B Natural and many others.

As of 2023, the player resides with her family in Moga, Punjab and also has a residence in Mumbai. In 2014, she moved to Mumbai to work for the Indian Railways. The Maharashtra Government hired her in the Mumbai Division of Western Railways, on the recommendation of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

In her spare time, Kaur enjoys riding motorcycles and also has a love for high-end cars. For her outstanding performance in the 2017 Women’s World Cup, she received a Datsun Redi-Go automobile. Apart from this, she also owns a Harley Davidson bike and even possesses a customised vintage Jeep.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/Harmanpreet Kaur)