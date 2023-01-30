2023 Women’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup: Looking At The Prize Money And Other Perks India Won

India women’s under-19 cricket team secured a massive victory at the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup against England in Potchefstroom, South Africa. With captain Shafali Verma taking charge, India achieved its maiden global title in the U19 Women’s Cricket World Cup. Before 2023, the U-19 women’s Indian team had suffered several disappointments in other tournaments. However, this year has begun on a truly glorious note.

India defeated England by seven wickets to lift the coveted trophy. Following their win, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah announced a whopping INR 5 crore prize money for the players and staff of the team.

Women’s Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of women’s cricket several notches higher. I am delighted to announce INR 5 crore for the entire team and support staff as prize money. This is surely a path-breaking year. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 29, 2023

🚨BCCI congratulates India Women’s Under-19 team for T20 World Cup triumph, announces cash reward More details here – https://t.co/f57idYWPd0 #TeamIndia #U19T20WorldCup — BCCI (@BCCI) January 29, 2023

India wins big at the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup

Given India’s impressive victory, PM Narendra Modi and other Indian leaders congratulated the team on their historic win. The girls received massive praise for their spirited performance throughout the tournament.

I invite @TheShafaliVerma and her victorious team to join us at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and witness the third T20I on 1st February. This humongous achievement surely calls for a celebration.@BCCI @BCCIWomen — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 29, 2023

Congratulations to Team India for winning the inaugural Under 19 Women’s T20 World Cup for Cricket! These talented young girls put up outstanding performance. These champions are an inspiration for our youth, especially the girls. The historic win has made India proud. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 29, 2023

Congratulations to the Indian Team for a special win at the @ICC #U19T20WorldCup. They have played excellent cricket and their success will inspire several upcoming cricketers. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. https://t.co/BBn5M9abHp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2023

India’s women’s cricket team creates history this year

During the final, England’s team scored 68 in 17.1 overs before losing their last wicket. The Indian bowlers and fielders were truly at the top of their game. With an easy target to chase down, Gongadi Trisha and Soumya Tiwari formed a strong partnership to comfortably lead India to victory.

The winning squad includiued Shweta Sehrawat, Gongadi Trisha, Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Soumya Tiwari, Richa Ghosh, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD, Sonia Mendhiya, and Hurley Gala, with Shafali Verma leading the team.

Soumya Tiwari with a sharp throw as Josephine Groves is run out for 4 runs. England 53/7 https://t.co/a9WgSfFv8z #INDvENG #U19T20WorldCup #Final pic.twitter.com/USDQQgTDHT — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 29, 2023

Archana Devi is having a dream game. She takes a stunner of a catch to dismiss Ryana MacDonald Gay. England 43/6 https://t.co/a9WgSfFv8z #INDvENG #U19T20WorldCup #Final pic.twitter.com/06XdBzzTKp — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 29, 2023

India’s Shweta Sehrawat stood out as the top-performing run-scorer during the tournament with 297 runs. Additionally, Australia’s Maggie Clark put forward an impressive bowling feat with 12 wickets and was named the best bowler of the tournament. The prestigious tournament also recognised English Captain Grace Scrivens as the Player of the Tournament. Scrivens was also the second-highest scorer in the tournament with 293 runs.

