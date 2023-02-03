India vs New Zealand T20 Series: What Was The Prize Money That The Best Players Won?

Team India secured a thumping victory in the third T20 match against New Zealand on 1 February 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India batted first and gave New Zealand a massive target of 234 to chase. New Zealand, however, failed to chase the target and lost all of their wickets for just 66 runs.

With this triumph, India also won the three-match series against New Zealand with a final score of 2-1. The match also offered an opportunity to the talented Shubman Gill who showcased a new level of brilliance by scoring his maiden century in the T20 format. Overall, the Indian team performed in unison and excelled at all fronts – batting, bowling and fielding – to secure the trophy.

India vs New Zealand T20 series: Who won what?

Despite losing the first match in the three-match series, the Indian team showed incredible skill by securing two back-to-back wins. With his performance in the last match, Gill has also made a strong case about the future of the Indian team being in great hands. Besides Gill, there was another star player who stood out for leading Team India against the Kiwis and that was Hardik Pandya.

India vs New Zealand T20 series: The awards and prize money that the best players won

1. Player of the Match by ACC Trusted – Suryakumar Yadav received INR 1 Lakh.

2. Game Changer of the match by Dream1 – Rahul Tripathi was awarded INR 1 Lakh

3. Powerplayer of the Match by Hyundai – Shubman Gill received INR 1 Lakh.

4. Player of the Match by Mastercard – Shubman Gill received INR 1 Lakh.

.@ShubmanGill scored a remarkable 126* off just 63 deliveries and bagged the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia registered a 168-run victory in the #INDvNZ T20I series decider 👏🏻👏🏻 Scorecard – https://t.co/1uCKYafzzD… #INDvNZ @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/OhPzHbgxsK — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2023

5. Player of the Series by Mastercard – Hardik Pandya received INR 2.5 Lakh

For his overall show across the three games, Captain @hardikpandya7 bags the Player of the Series award.#INDvNZ @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/KGQ9vzjkWa — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2023

New record set by Shubman Gill

As mentioned above, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav received massive recognition for their performances during the final match. Additionally, With his century, Shubman Gill joined Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma to become the fifth Indian player to have scored a 100 in all formats of the game. Gill also broke Suresh Raina’s record of becoming the youngest Indian to score a T20 century.

Stat Alert 🚨- Shubman Gill now has the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is 💪👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/8cNZdcPIpF — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2023

Further, it must be mentioned that the massive score of 234 runs in twenty overs is team India’s highest score in the T20 format against New Zealand.

Hero image credit: Courtesy of BCCI website

Featured image credit: Courtesy of Twitter@JayShah