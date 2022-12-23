From Kerala Blasters FC To FC Goa, Indian Super League Teams To Follow For Your Football Fix

The 2022 FIFA World Cup just wrapped up and it was arguably one of the most unpredictable and electrifying editions of the world cup. From shocking upsets to viral moments, from Messi’s top tier performance to Morocco’s dream run, this world cup had it all. So it’s understandable, even expected, for you to be craving some more football action. Fortunately, we have a solution for your predicament that is a lot more than just a quick fix. Say hello to the Indian Super League and its incredible teams including Kerala Blasters FC, Pune FC, and more.
What is the Indian Super League?
Like the Indian Premier League of the Indian or the Pro Kabaddi League, the Indian Super League is an Indian professional league for men’s sports, in this case it’s an association football clubs. Not unlike the English Premier League or the Spanish La Liga, the ISL too hosts an annual championship. Like other Indian leagues, all ISL clubs are predominantly made up of Indian players as well. Popular teams in the ISL include Kerala Blasters FC, Mumbai City FC, and FC Goa.
What is the format of ISL?
Like most sports leagues, the ISL too involves all of its teams playing matches against each other to score points and move up on the leaderboard. However, the ISL has just recently revamped its format a bit. From now onwards, the top two teams at the end of the league stage will, by default, qualify for the knockout stages, specifically the semi-finals. Teams that are in the 3rd to 6th positions will be asked to participate in eliminator matches to determine the final two teams heading to the semi-finals. The 3rd and 6th ranked teams will play against each other in Eliminator 1, while the 4th and 5th ranked teams will compete in Eliminator 2.
What Will Be The 2022-2023 Indian Super League Venue?
Like ever year, this time too the Indian Super League’s best teams will be competing in matches in different stadiums across India. The cities hosting matches this year include Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jamshedpur, and Guwahati.
How Many Indian Super League Clubs Are There?
Currently, there are 11 clubs that are part of the ISL. Let’s take a closer look at all of them:
(Main and feature image: Courtesy Instagram/@Indian Super League)
Jump To / Table of Contents
Founded in August 2014, Chennaiyin FC is based out of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Owned by MS Dhoni, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vita Dani, Chennaiyin FC is considered to be one of the more successful clubs of the ISL. Their logo is based on the Drishti Bommai, a doll that is used in Tamil culture to ward of evil.
ISL Championships: 2 wins (2015, 2017-2018)
Colours: Blue
With Goa’s abundant love for football, it shouldn’t surprise you too see a Goa-based club in the Indian Super League. Fondly known as Gaurs, FC Goa was founded in 2014 and features a bull as its logo. The club is currently owned by Jaydev Mody, Akshay Tandon, and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.
ISL Championships: Yet to win
Colours: Orange
Just like Goa, given Kerala’s immense love for all things football (and specifically Lionel Messi), its presence in the ISL was never in question. Kerala Blasters FC have done good by their home state as they are one of the most popular football clubs in Asia. In fact, their social media following can even rival international clubs as they boast more than 3 million Instagram followers and around 2 million Twitter followers. Their matches too attract high attendance (with over 40,000 people usually attending their matches). Their passionate fan club Manjappada has also acquired a following of its own. Their symbol, represented by an elephant holding a football, is also symbolic of Kerala’s love for the sport.
ISL Championships: Yet to win
Colours: Yellow and Blue
Also founded in 2014, Mumbai City FC holds the unique honour of being the first club to win both the ISL title as well as the League Winners Shield. Based in the City of Dreams, their logo features Mumbai’s iconic local train. It has also done its nation proud by becoming the first Indian club to win an AFC Champions League match. It is co-owned by Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor and Bimal Parekh.
ISL Championships: 1 (2020-2021)
Colours: Light Blue
Based in Guwahati, Assam, NorthEast United FC is a club that represents all eight states of North-East India. Highlander Brigade is the unofficial support group of the club and is currently captained by Danish player Michael Jakobsen. While they are yet to win an ISL championship, their unwavering spirit always makes them a strong contender for the title.
ISL Championships: Yet to win
Colours: White
Based out of Bhubaneswar, Odisha FC is one of the last clubs from the current roster to be founded in 2014. Owned by GMS, the club’s logo features a ship and a wheel. Their unofficial support group is called The Juggernauts.
ISL Championships: Yet to win
Colours: Black and Purple
While this club was founded in 2013, their first season in ISL as Bengaluru FC was actually 2017-2018. They were immediately successful in the Indian Super League, winning the league championship in their season season. Owned by the JSW Group, Bengaluru FC is also considered to be one of the most professional football clubs in India.
ISL Championships: 1 win (2018 – 2019)
Colours: Blue
Also known as ‘The Red Miners’ and ‘The Men of Steel’, Jamshedpur FC was founded in 2017 when they played their fist season at the Indian Super League. While they are relatively new to the football scene, they’ve been incredibly successful in the ISL, including winning the ISL League Winners’ Shield for the 2021 – 2022 season.
ISL Championships: Yet to win
Colours: Red
Hyderabad FC was founded in 2019 as a replacement for Pune City. Co-owned by Telugu actor Rana Daggubati, the club’s players are also nicknamed ‘The Nizams’. While the club is relatively new, they’ve already left a mark on ISL by putting up a dominant performance in the last season and winning their 1st championship by defeating the Kerala Blasters FC in the final. All eyes will be on the defending champions as we begin the 2022-2023 season of the Indian Super League.
ISL Championships: 1 win (2021-2022)
Colours: Yellow and Black
This football club has quite the interesting history as it was actually formed in 2020 after a merger between two other clubs – Mohun Bagan AC and the ATK FC. Given its rich pedigree, this club already has many passionate supporters, many of whom have been supporting Mohun Bagan AC for years.
ISL Championships: Yet to win
Colours: Red and Green
One of the most recent ISL football clubs, East Bengal Club actually has quite the rich history. It was founded back in 1920 during the British Raj, it is currently one of the most widely supported football clubs in Asia.
ISL Championships: Yet to win
Colours: Yellow and Red.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: You can check out Indian Super League's website to catch all of the live updates about the day's fixtures. Alternatively, you can also check Wikipedia for the same.
Answer: The 2022 - 2023 Indian Super League will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.
Answer: The Indian Super League has already begun, with matches being live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.