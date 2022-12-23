From Kerala Blasters FC To FC Goa, Indian Super League Teams To Follow For Your Football Fix

The 2022 FIFA World Cup just wrapped up and it was arguably one of the most unpredictable and electrifying editions of the world cup. From shocking upsets to viral moments, from Messi’s top tier performance to Morocco’s dream run, this world cup had it all. So it’s understandable, even expected, for you to be craving some more football action. Fortunately, we have a solution for your predicament that is a lot more than just a quick fix. Say hello to the Indian Super League and its incredible teams including Kerala Blasters FC, Pune FC, and more.

What is the Indian Super League?

Like the Indian Premier League of the Indian or the Pro Kabaddi League, the Indian Super League is an Indian professional league for men’s sports, in this case it’s an association football clubs. Not unlike the English Premier League or the Spanish La Liga, the ISL too hosts an annual championship. Like other Indian leagues, all ISL clubs are predominantly made up of Indian players as well. Popular teams in the ISL include Kerala Blasters FC, Mumbai City FC, and FC Goa.

What is the format of ISL?

Like most sports leagues, the ISL too involves all of its teams playing matches against each other to score points and move up on the leaderboard. However, the ISL has just recently revamped its format a bit. From now onwards, the top two teams at the end of the league stage will, by default, qualify for the knockout stages, specifically the semi-finals. Teams that are in the 3rd to 6th positions will be asked to participate in eliminator matches to determine the final two teams heading to the semi-finals. The 3rd and 6th ranked teams will play against each other in Eliminator 1, while the 4th and 5th ranked teams will compete in Eliminator 2.

What Will Be The 2022-2023 Indian Super League Venue?

Like ever year, this time too the Indian Super League’s best teams will be competing in matches in different stadiums across India. The cities hosting matches this year include Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jamshedpur, and Guwahati.

How Many Indian Super League Clubs Are There?

Currently, there are 11 clubs that are part of the ISL. Let’s take a closer look at all of them:

