IPL Auction 2023: Sam Curran, Cameron Green Sold For Highest Bids In The Auction’s History
AM Select

IPL Auction 2023: Sam Curran, Cameron Green Sold For Highest Bids In The Auction’s History

By: Aayaan Upadhyaya, Dec 23 2022 4:43 pm

The IPL Auction 2023 is currently underway as we speak and it’s already fetched some of the highest bids in the history of the tournament. English players Ben Stokes and Sam Curran, as well as Aussie Cameron Green have been purchased for some jaw-dropping amounts. Let’s deep dive into the exciting happenings of the IPL Action 2023.

IPL Auction 2023: Sam Curran Fetches Record-Breaking INR 18.5 Crores

 

English cricketer Sam Curran has made history today by fetching the highest bid ever made for any player – a whopping INR 18.5 crores from Punjab Kings. An all-out bidding war broke out between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings for Sam Curran, with both teams bidding and counterbidding each other. Even Lucknow SuperGiants jumped in the middle with their own mammoth bid, but it was clear that PBKS had their eyes set on Curran and he was eventually sold to them.

Other massive bids for the players at the IPL Auction 2023

Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green fetches a whopping INR 17.5 crores

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was also clearly in demand as a bidding war broke out for him as well. In the end, the star player was sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 17.5 crores, the second-highest amount in the history of the IPL auction.

Englishman Ben Stokes gets the third record-shattering bid of the day at INR 16.25 crores 

Ben Stokes is going to be wearing a bright shade of yellow in 2023 as he was just sold to the Chennai Super Kings for 16.25 crores. With Stokes’ bid, the 2023 IPL Auction has now seen three of the highest auction bids in the history of the tournament. Stokes has earlier played for both Rising Pune Supergiant and Rajasthan Royals.

Harry Brook was also sold for INR 13.25 crores

It looks like the Englishmen are clearly in demand. Before Sam Curran’s record shattering bid, Harry Brook was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 13.25 crores. Brook’s auction saw quite the bidding war break out between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, with the former eventually getting the upper hand.

(Main and feature image credits: Courtesy Instagram/Sam Curran and Ben Stokes)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Who is Sam Curran playing for in IPL 2023

Answer: Sam Curran will be playing for Punjab Kings in 2023 as he was bought by them for record-shattering INR 18.5 crores at the IPL Auction 2023.

Question: Which team got Ben Stokes in IPL 2023?

Answer: Ben Stokes will be playing for Chennai Super Kings in 2023 after he was bought by them for a record-shattering amount of INR 16.25 crores.

