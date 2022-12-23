IPL Auction 2023: Sam Curran, Cameron Green Sold For Highest Bids In The Auction’s History

The IPL Auction 2023 is currently underway as we speak and it’s already fetched some of the highest bids in the history of the tournament. English players Ben Stokes and Sam Curran, as well as Aussie Cameron Green have been purchased for some jaw-dropping amounts. Let’s deep dive into the exciting happenings of the IPL Action 2023.

Remarkable morning for young English players at the IPL: Harry Brook goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 13.25 crore (approx £1.325m), then Sam Curran becomes the most expensive player in IPL history: Punjab Kings get him for 18.5 crore (approx £1.9m) — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) December 23, 2022

IPL Auction 2023: Sam Curran Fetches Record-Breaking INR 18.5 Crores

English cricketer Sam Curran has made history today by fetching the highest bid ever made for any player – a whopping INR 18.5 crores from Punjab Kings. An all-out bidding war broke out between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings for Sam Curran, with both teams bidding and counterbidding each other. Even Lucknow SuperGiants jumped in the middle with their own mammoth bid, but it was clear that PBKS had their eyes set on Curran and he was eventually sold to them.

At 18.5 Cr. a season, Sam Curran has just landed the biggest playing contract in the history of cricket. — Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) December 23, 2022

🚨 RECORD ALERT 🚨 Sam Curran becomes the most expensive buy at any #IPLAuction ever. He will play for Punjab.#IPL2023Auction pic.twitter.com/icle9fwOw7 — 100MB (@100MasterBlastr) December 23, 2022

Other massive bids for the players at the IPL Auction 2023

Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green fetches a whopping INR 17.5 crores

.@mipaltan win the bidding war to welcome Australian all-rounder Cameron Green!💰✅ He is SOLD for INR 17.5 Crore 👏 👏#TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/tJWCkRgF3O — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was also clearly in demand as a bidding war broke out for him as well. In the end, the star player was sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 17.5 crores, the second-highest amount in the history of the IPL auction.

Englishman Ben Stokes gets the third record-shattering bid of the day at INR 16.25 crores

Ben Stokes is going to be wearing a bright shade of yellow in 2023 as he was just sold to the Chennai Super Kings for 16.25 crores. With Stokes’ bid, the 2023 IPL Auction has now seen three of the highest auction bids in the history of the tournament. Stokes has earlier played for both Rising Pune Supergiant and Rajasthan Royals.

Harry Brook was also sold for INR 13.25 crores

It looks like the Englishmen are clearly in demand. Before Sam Curran’s record shattering bid, Harry Brook was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 13.25 crores. Brook’s auction saw quite the bidding war break out between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, with the former eventually getting the upper hand.