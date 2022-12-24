This Is The Most Googled Asian Actress For 2022

Google has released a list of the most searched Asians worldwide now that the year is coming to an end. Making it to the top five is Katrina Kaif, who is also the most googled Asian actress in the world. Here’s all that we know.

Katrina Kaif has been a force to reckon with ever since she entered Bollywood. The ace actress, dancer and now an entrepreneur, has donned several hats throughout her career. Her frankness is what makes her so loved, and her work speaks for itself. No wonder that when Google announced its list of the most searched Asians, Katrina topped as the most searched actresses over there.

The list also features Virat Kohli who is the third most searched Asian on Google, and Alia Bhatt, who grabs the fifth spot.

Katrina Kaif, the most searched Asian actress worldwide in 2022 on Google

The actress who made her Bollywood debut with a small role in the movie Boom got noticed only after her modelling assignments and her work in the Salman Khan-starrer Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. The actress created a buzz in the industry thanks to her energetic dance moves and her on-screen chemistry with co-actors Salman and Akshay Kumar, both of whom she has worked with on earlier projects. The actress got married to fellow actor Vicky Kaushal in a private ceremony last year. The wedding, held at Six Senses Fort Barwara, grabbed huge media attention.

What makes Kaif the most searched actress is not just her film projects, but her entrepreneurial journey as well. She is the owner of a makeup brand called Kay Beauty, which has been quite popular ever since its launch. The brand is especially known for being vegan and cruelty-free, without compromising on quality. Not only that, her brand aims at being completely inclusive.

Along with her makeup brand, she has also been in the news for her romance with Kaushal, as well as her various acting projects. She recently starred in the movie Phone Bhoot, with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, and is currently filming for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and for Merry Christmas. She will also begin filming for the female-centric drama Jee Le Zaraa, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy of @katrinakaif/Instagram

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India