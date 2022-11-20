Ranked: 10 Most-Followed Instagram Accounts In The World

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Ariana Grande, two Kardashians and a Jenner, these are the most-followed Instagram accounts in the world.

Instagram has come a long way since it launched back in 2010. Once a simple photo sharing app, the ‘Gram has evolved into many things: a way to keep in touch with old friends; a place to start new flings; a portfolio for creatives of all kinds to showcase their work; a battleground for social justice; a shopping and e-commerce platform; a gallery of whatever NFTs are. Ultimately, Instagram has become a mirror into what we care about, which we’re reminded of every time we log in by the all-seeing Algorithm™.

The app has even helped to create a new kind of celebrity. Instagram influencers have changed the way we scroll, the way we get entertained — even the way brands sell things to us. However, when it comes to the biggest names on Instagram, we see some fairly usual suspects. For instance, Cristiano Ronaldo recently became the first human to break the 400 million mark, with Kylie Jenner not far behind. Furthermore, Instagram’s own profile amassed half a billion, pop stars continued trading places and yet another Kardashian entered the top ten.

For your benefit, we’ve rounded up the 10 most-followed Instagram accounts in the world. They’re the ones that keep us logging in and coming back for more.

The most followed Instagram accounts in the world:

Followers: 568 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instagram (@instagram)

Instagram has the most-followed account of them all, boasting over 500 million followers. Of its 7,000+ posts, many feature popular, creative or attention-worthy creators, like @sharawangsamulia, Insta-famous mini-pig Pua and global superstar model and actress of Squid Game fame, Hoyeon Jung. Even virtual influencers, like imma (@imma.gram) get some shine.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Followers: 499 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Here’s a guy who had quite the year, didn’t he? Since making his grand comeback to Manchester United, Ronaldo’s star (and following) have both continued to rise. The first individual to reach 200 million followers on the platform, he should be crossing that 500 million mark in a day or two.

3. Lionel Messi (@leomessi)

Followers: 376 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

As one of Ronaldo’s biggest rivals in the football would, it only makes sense we’d see him as one of CR7’s biggest on the ‘Gram, as well. Another entry in football’s G.O.A.T. conversation, the Argentine forward has proven himself equally adept at the social media game, just edging out Kylie Jenner from the #3 spot — and continuing that climb quickly.

4. Kylie Jenner (@kyliejenner)

Followers: 372 million

Despite just falling behind Leo Messi in the most followed category, things are still going plenty well for the woman behind Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, Kylie Swim, Kylie Baby and more. She’s also still the most-followed woman in the world, so don’t get too comfortable, boys. The race to 500 million is on.

5. Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Followers: 358 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Selena Gomez has been in the spotlight her entire life, and social media era has been no exception. In addition to magazine shoots, plandids and candids, Gomez uses her platform to talk about mental health, citing her own ups and downs and encouraging followers to educate themselves on the importance of mental fitness.

6. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (@therock)

Followers: 348 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

The People’s Champ. Hollywood movie star and tequila mogul. Future presidential candidate? Never count out The Rock, who has built his ever-increasing following with a candid look inside his life and an endless supply of workout and lifestyle motivation.

7. Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Followers: 340 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

After just surpassing The Rock himself, the Grammy-winning singer and coach on The Voice has had an eventful few years that have kept people following. Grande became the most followed musician on the platform in 2019, and with a feed filled with teasers of what’s to come (and the occasional look back at what got her there), she doesn’t appear to be giving up that title any time soon.

8. Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Followers: 334 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

One of the most famous faces in the world, it’s no surprise to see Kim Kardashian in the top ten. While Keeping Up with the Kardashians may have said farewell after 20 seasons, Kim continues to stay in the headlines, with no sign of slowing down. And with a new Kardashian-Jenner Hulu show in the works, it likely won’t be long until she’s back on our screens once again.

9. Beyoncé Knowles (@beyonce)

Followers: 283 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Queen Bey! There will only ever be one Beyoncé. The singer-actress-songwriter-producer-dancer-businesswoman-director-and-more changed the way artists release albums forever with Lemonade, and has found a way to toe the line between larger-than-life superstardom while still giving us the occasional intimate glimpse into her and husband Jay-Z’s world through social media.

Followers: 280 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Bye, bye Bieber. The original social media superstar has finally been unseated from the top ten by — who else? — a Kardashian. Khloe joins Kim and Kylie on the list just in time for the premiere of The Kardashians on Disney+ this April. And at 222 million followers on most followed Instagram accounts — Kendall isn’t far behind.

