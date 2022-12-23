With The New COVID Variant Omicron BF.7 Surging, Follow IMA’s Guidelines To Protect Yourself

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) issued an advisory on December 22 in view of a sudden surge in cases linked to new Covid variant in several other countries. For the unversed, a few cases linked to the new Covid variant – Omicron BF.7 has been found in India as well, according to several reports.

The IMA which issued an advisory appealing to people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour alerted the public about the new variant – Omicron BF.7 and spoke about how lakhs of new cases have been confirmed across countries. According to the available reports, nearly 5.37 lakhs new coronavirus cases have been reported from major countries, for instance, USA, Japan, South Korea, France, and Brazil.

Guidelines issued by the Indian medical body:

Face masks are to be used in all public places. Social distancing is to be maintained. Regular hand washing with soap and water or sanitizers. Public gatherings like marriages, political or social meetings etc. to be avoided. Avoid International travel. Consult the doctor in case of any symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough, loose motions etc. Get your COVID vaccination including precautionary dose at the earliest. Follow the government advisory issued from time to time.

It further stated, “The Indian Medical Association with more than 3.5 lakhs medical practitioners across the county is committed to fighting the dreaded disease and assures the government its full cooperation and participation in all activities of preventive and curative measures.”

While PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting today to review the Covid situation, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the government is keeping a check on the rising number of cases in the country. Meanwhile, the Central government has advised all states to speed up the genome sequencing of Covid positive samples so as to keep track of the latest variants.

It is to be noted that the situation in India isn’t alarming at the moment, however, prevention is better than cure, said the Indian Medical Association.

