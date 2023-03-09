Oscar Gift Bags 2023: A Sneak-Peek Inside The Goodie Bag All Nominees Are Getting

Everybody wins at the 95th Academy Awards—Distinctive Assets says so. All the nominees of the 2023 Oscars will be going home with a swag bag, whether or not they bring home the coveted golden statue. Continue reading to see what’s in the 2023 Oscars gift bag.

According to its founder, Lash Fary, the bags “serve a grander purpose”, featuring a diverse array of goodies from small businesses that could use the exposure and world-renowned brands for the candidates to indulge in.

Distinctive Assets, a Los Angeles-based marketing company, is known to be a firm that has the transformative power of taking celebrity gifting to a whole new level. This year, our favourite actors and directors such as Michelle Yeoh, James Cameron, Brendan Fraser, and Ke Huy Quan will be taking home a hefty gift. Although they are on the receiving end of this lush stash, it’s a win-win situation for both the stars and the businesses that participate in the “Everybody Wins” gift bag.

Fary says: “These nominees are in a unique position to help participating brands immeasurably by simply wearing, using, and talking about these products.”

From elaborate escapes to delightful treatments, read on to discover the items included in this most-buzzed-about swag bag.

What’s inside the 2023 Oscars swag bag?

Although the value of the Oscar gift bags is not yet made known, we know for sure that it’s an overwhelming amount. With over 60 items in there, there’s a huge variety of goodies that fill the Oscar gift bags, from lux beauty products to exciting travel opportunities, to even unique treatments and wellness experiences. Below is the entire list of what the glitterati of Hollywood is going to be spoiled with at the awards ceremony.

Travel and architecture



The grand escape promised for all nominees. Image credit: The Lifestyle

Faro Punta Imperatore Lighthouse Italian island vacation hideaway

an ultimate breathtaking Canadian escape at The Lifestyle 10-acre estate

Maison Construction complimentary project management

Pieces of Australia land plots supporting Australian conservation efforts

Beauty products and treatments

Image credit: Blush Silks

Image credit: ēcōMD

Image credit: EpicLight Beauty

Image credit: Oxygenetix

Image credit: ReFa Some of the beauty swag awaiting your favourite nominees at the 95th Oscars.

Miage full range

ēcōMD clean conscious Vegan Retinol

Art Lipo body sculpting

Bauman Medical comprehensive hair restoration services and hair wellness products

Benigna Parfums Royal Essence Collection

Blush Silks beauty pillowcases

DAX Hair Care grooming products

facial rejuvenation procedures from Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich

EpicLight Beauty Never Settle Radiant Cheek + Lip Blush

Oxygenetix award-winning foundation + microneedling medispa services

ReFa HEART Brush + ReFa FINE BUBBLE S beauty showerhead

Serucell groundbreaking cellular protein Recovery Serum

Shinery Radiance Wash all-in-one hand soap + jewellery cleaner

Sumner Street Shea handmade vegan body butters

Fashion

Image credit: Havaianas

Image credit: Jambys

Image credit: Jambys

Image credit: The Millions-Billions-Trillions Brand More is more.

Havaianas colorful “beach getaway” flip flops + luggage combo

Bored Rebel graphic undershirts

Jambys “performance inactivewear”

Rareté Studios customized luxury gemstone Belonging Bracelet

THE FOOTCLOUD invisible adhesive shoe cushions

apparel from The Millions-Billions-Trillions Brand

The Photo Shoot Kit by The Rescue Kit Company

Upminders LRU (Love, Respect, Unity) Medallion

Wellness

Image credit: All Better Co.

Image credit: Ariadne Athens Skin Wellness

Image credit: Reflect

Image credit: Mahara Mindfulness From bath goodies to journals, and everything in between.

All Better Co. plant-powered first aid

Ariadne Athens Skin Wellness bath ritual sets

Beli vitality and fertility supplements

C60 Sexy edible massage oil by C60 Purple Power

a deck of Daily Energy Cards

Effecti-cal enhanced calcium supplements

evolvetogether high-performing daily essentials

Jo Bowlby’s A Book for Life + shaman reading

Kind Reason Co. eco-friendly hand-poured candles

KnowingLabs performance testing panels

NaturGeeks functional wellness immunity boost

PETA “Stop Monkey Imports to Labs” travel pillow

Proflexa topical pain relief cream

Reflect ultimate mental health orb

Sweetums flavoured intimate wipes

The Human Being Journal created by Mahara Mindfulness

Third Element Water lithiated hyper-supplement

the award-winning book Gods in Shackles from the Voice for Asian Elephants Society

Food

Image credit: Antigua Cruz Añejo Cristalino Tequila

Image credit: The Chai Box

Image credit: Ginza Nishikawa

Image credit: Posh Pretzels

Image credit: The Beauty Tea Company Snacks, teas, and other decadence to accompany your favourite stars post-award ceremony.

a curated luxurious gift set of hand-harvested gourmet dates from Bateel

ultra-premium Antigua Cruz Añejo Cristalino Tequila 100% Pure Agave

blanc par rouGe gourmet maple collection

CLIF Thins healthy snacks

sustainably-harvested Comvita UMF 10+ Manuka Honey

wine and music for every occasion from Frontera Wines

Ginza Nishikawa shokupan – the artisanal Japanese milk bread sensation

all pleasure/no guilt Good Girl Chocolate

Harmless Harvest Organic Coconut Water

m cacao expressio – the first-ever chocolate box with a personalized video embedded inside

Opopop flavour-wrapped microwave popcorn kernels

handcrafted dark Belgian chocolate-covered Posh Pretzels

S.Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

The Beauty Tea Company limited edition all-natural tea collection

ethically-sourced small batch chai concentrate from THE CHAI BOX

Tranquini adaptogen-infused sparkling beverages

Ysidro sophisticated sparkling canned sake spritz

When and where can you watch the 2023 Oscars Awards ceremony in India?

The 2023 Oscars will be airing on Monday, 13 March, from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles at 6:30 am Indian Standard Time. The show will be broadcast on Disney+ Hotstar.

Hero image credit: The Lifestyle; Featured image credit: Oxygenetix

This story first appeared in Prestige Online Malaysia