Miss Universe 2022: Looking At The Prize Money And Wonderful Perks For The Winner

The Miss Universe 2022 beauty pageant concluded with another glorious win. 28-year-old R’Bonney Gabriel from Texas, USA was crowned Miss Universe 2022 in the recently held ceremony on January 15. The new Miss Universe 2022 winner competed against 84 women to bag the prestigious crown. With the crown, came a lot more perks and prize money for Miss Universe, which she will now use for social work.

Harnaaz Sandhu, the reigning queen of the 70th edition of Miss Universe, passed the crown to her successor. Apart from R’Bonney, Divita Rai represented India at the pageant. She reached the top 16 but missed to carry on Harnaaz Sandhu’s legacy ahead. Miss Venezuela was the first runner-up in the pageant. The second runner-up was Miss Dominican Republic.

Along with the bejewelled crown and the title, comes the responsibility to take on a public cause. The new Miss Universe 2022 will become the ambassador for a year to spread messages about various global issues including the control of diseases, peace, and public awareness of AIDS, etc. R’Bonney will also be awarded with many perks including a whopping annual salary, cash prize and other benefits. Let’s take a look at what all benefits has she earned after her win.

Miss Universe 2022 takes home a huge prize money & several other perks

Gabriel became the first Filipino-American to win the Miss Universe crown. Just like her predecessor, Miss Universe 2021 — Harnaaz Sandhu, the newly crowned winner is very proud of her culture and traditions. She even paid homage to María Clara through one of her Miss USA 2022 outfits at the preliminary rounds. Clara, the protagonist of the novel Noli Me Tángere, is deemed as a national feminist hero of the Philippines.

How much prize money & salary will Miss Universe win?

R’Bonney has received around US $250,000 (INR 2 crores) as an annual salary for the responsibilities that come with the grandiose victory. Apart from the annual salary, the Miss Universe 2022 winner is also awarded with a prize money of approximately US $250,000 (INR 2 crores).

The bejewelled Miss Universe 2022 crown

The Miss Universe 2022 pageant winner is presented with the “Force for Good” crown. The US $5.5 million (INR 44 crores) worth crown is encrusted with diamonds and sapphires and has 993 stone settings.

What are the benefits of being Miss Universe?

Bonney’s attendance is very important at social events and humanitarian activities. This means that she will have to travel the world and make appearances, mostly to low-income countries. The expense of these international travels is bared by the pageant. She will also receive the keys to a very lavish apartment i New York.

Apart from this, the winner will also get access to top fashion brands, make-up artists, and luxury accommodations. She will be allowed to purchase anything from them free of cost. She also gains exclusive access to fashion shows and opening galas. Bonney will also be offered casting calls and modelling opportunities.

Getting to know Miss Universe 2022 winner R’Bonney Gabriel

Gabriel grew up in Houston and was very interested in fashion by the time she turned 15. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in fashion design from the University of North Texas with a minor in fibres in 2018. She has her own clothing brand called R’bonney Nola. R’Bonney also works as a lead sewing instructor at a non-profit design house called Magpies & Peacocks.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy Miss Universe/Instagram

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia India