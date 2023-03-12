Rahul Sipligunj And Kaala Bhairava: Meet The ‘Naatu Naatu’ Singers Performing At The 2023 Oscars

At the 95th Academy Awards on 12th March 2023, ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR will be performed live on stage by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. This isn’t surprising, given that it’s usually the norm for all of the songs nominated in the Best Original Song category to be performed live at the Oscars. As ‘Naatu Naatu’ is nominated in the category, and is even considered to be the frontrunner by many award pundits, we can expect a truly electrifying performance at the Dolby Theatre this year.

While we may know all about RRR and ‘Naatu Naatu‘, let’s take a closer look at who Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava are. Here is everything you must know about the talented singers.

Who is Rahul Sipligunj?

Rahul Sipligunj is a popular playback singer, songwriter and independent musician who has sung several popular songs for the Telugu film industry. The singer gained widespread fame after winning the third season of the reality TV show Bigg Boss Telugu in 2019.

Sipligunj began his singing career in 2009 with the song ‘College Bulloda’ in the Telugu film Josh. Since then, he has sung for many popular Telugu films including Eega, Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum, Lion, Rangasthalam, Kanchana 3 and of course, RRR. Some of his most popular songs in the Telugu film industry include ‘Vaastu Bagunde’, You are My Darlingo’, and ‘Ranga Ranga Rangasthalana’. For the last one, he was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer – Telugu. He has even sung in Spanish in the song ‘Melikalu’ from Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu.

Sipligunj has also delivered his fair share of hits as an independent artist, with some of his most popular songs being ‘Maakkikirkiri‘, ‘Poor Boy’, ‘Daawath’ and ‘Galli Ka Ganesh’.

Apart from his singing, the singer is also known for his philanthropic activities and has been actively involved in social causes.

Who is Kaala Bhairava?

Known for his powerful and soulful voice, Kaala Bhairava is a playback singer, songwriter and music composer who primarily works in the Telugu film industry. Son of renowned music composer M.M. Keeravani (who composed the smash hit ‘Naatu Naatu), Bhairava is also a distant relative of director S. S. Rajamouli.

Like Sipligunj, Bhairava also made his debut as a playback singer in the early 2010s, with the song ‘Gjijigadu‘ in the 2011 Telugu film Rajanna. He rose to fame with songs like ‘Oka Praanam’, ‘Vandhaai Ayya’, ‘Oru Yaagam’ and ‘Dandaalayyaa’ from Baahubali: The Conclusion becoming massive hits. Some of his other popular songs include ‘Dosti’, ‘Spirit of Jersey’, and ‘Chaitanya Ratham’. Apart from this, he has also composed music Telugu films like Colour Photo and Mathu Vadalara.

‘Naatu Naatu’ will be performed live at the 2023 Osacrs

Four of the five songs nominated at the 2023 Oscars will be performed during the ceremony, including ‘Naatu Naatu’. As Lady Gaga is busy shooting Joker 2, she won’t be ale to perform ‘Hold My Hand’ from Tom Gun: Maverick.

The five nominees for the Best Original Song category are as follows:

‘This is a Life’ from Everything Everywhere All At Once – Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski

‘Applause’ from Tell it Like a Woman – Diane Warren

‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick – Lady Gaga

‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther Forever – Rihanna, Tems, Ryan Coogler and Ludwif Goransson

‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR – M. M. Keeravani and Chandrabose

RRR and Naatu Naatu’s impressive awards run

RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, has been making quite the noise on the awards circuit in Hollywood. It all started when S. S. Rajamouli won the prestigious New York Film Critics award for Best Director. After that, the Telugu blockbuster has been cited by many awards bodies, including the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards and the Golden Globes. While it remains to be seen if it wins the Oscar as well, smart money is on ‘Naatu Naatu’ pulling off a victory.

(Hero image credits: Courtesy Jio Saavn and Spotify)

(Feature image credits: Courtesy Instagram/Rahul Sipligunj)