Shakira’s Jam Jar Has Become A Twitter Sensation

The Colombian singer revealed how she found out her ex-partner was cheating on her, and it would make even Sherlock Holmes sing “Le-do-lo-le-lo-le”. Thus begins the saga of Shakira and the jam jar.

Gluten naysayers be damned and carbs be dashed: bread is an essential part of life. It’s why when they were served “breadless bread”, the guests in The Menu started to get outraged. It’s why bread is always served at Italian restaurants. It’s why butter chicken just isn’t the same without naan.

While freshly baked bread by itself can already be heavenly, having a sweet spread to partner it with just makes it even more delectable. Whatever your choice of spread whether it’s Nutella or jam, you can’t deny that wherever, whenever, bread and spread are meant to be together.

And with that utterly cringy segue, we then come to the story of Shakira and the jam jar that unveiled her ex-partner’s infidelity. Because if there’s one thing you can be sure of, it’s that like hips, jam jars don’t lie. Okay, I swear I’m done.

[Hero image credit: Shakira FB page]

Shakira, jam jars, and the no good, very bad day for Piqué

The Grammy winner announced her split with Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué last June, which came as a bit of a surprise since they’ve been together for 11 years and had two kids. The couple kept details of the split private in the following months. But the Colombian singer has revealed in an interview just why she had come to the decision to separate: Piqué was apparently cheating on her. How did she know? A jam jar, of course.

On the Spanish TV show Socialite, Shakira recounted how she had come home from travelling one day, opened the fridge, and discovered that the strawberry jam had been eaten. How does this reveal anything? It turns out that the singer is a big fan of strawberry jam but her footballer partner was not, and so with the powers of deduction and her expertise on the fruit spread, she came to the conclusion that someone else had eaten her sacred jam.

Far fetched? Perhaps, but her fans are eating it all up. They’re also alleging that a moment in her music video for “Te Felicito” is a reference to the whole incident. In the video, she opens the fridge to find her song collaborator Rauw Alejandro’s head there. The song’s chorus also congratulates someone for acting so well and fooling the singer.

Shakira, cheating, and jams—it’s the perfect story for a meme, and so the internet quickly got to work. These Twitter reactions will definitely have you going waka-waka. Okay, that was the last one, I promise.

Shakira inside the jam jar investigating how much was missing pic.twitter.com/fUGouZEgm2 — AND IM VICTORIA MALCOLM (@fagfetchd) January 17, 2023

i found out my ex was cheating from a smoothie receipt in his car. Shakira found out from a jar of jam. I don’t care how crazy we look or sound, when something doesn’t feel right, women will always find out. 🤭 — Rissa Brown (@Mushyee) January 18, 2023

shakira coming home to the jam jar half eaten pic.twitter.com/K4bTiHMDXl — dumbass cuban✧༺ (@eirenesspring) January 18, 2023

shakira counting the scoops of jam taken out of the jar pic.twitter.com/kSFnsqa7E0 — jay (@ijaybol) January 17, 2023

No one Shakira :“🎶lero lole lole 🎶 Shakira s jam jar : “ girl , we need to talk” pic.twitter.com/XBwxrcYXlz — Martín 👁 ✨ (@martinangelh) January 18, 2023

I’d like the recipe for that Shakira jam.

It can’t have been store bought. The entire world is at a standstill, we’ve all been held hostage over a jar of jam.

History is being reshaped over jam.

Books must be written, research papers published, we must investigate this jam. — Insufferable Good Girl (@marthamwatha) January 18, 2023

Shakira after she opened that jam jar : pic.twitter.com/8kdqP8gQ30 — 𝔇𝔬𝔫 𝔍𝔲𝔩𝔦𝔬 ✬ (@xjuliooox) January 19, 2023

I’m obsessed with this jam detective work btw and also the DM specifying that this is a stock image of a jar of jam and not Shakira’s actual jar of jam. which tbh we already knew, DM, because it’s full pic.twitter.com/lCcxsNSMSf — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) January 18, 2023

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Thailand