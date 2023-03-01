‘Shark Tank India’: 8 Brands That Were Already Famous Before Appearing On Season 2

Currently in its second season, Shark Tank India has been a massive hit ever since its inception. While a lot of brands got funding and grabbed the limelight after appearing on the show, there were a bunch of Shark Tank India brands and products that were famous, at least on the internet, even before they came on the show.

Of course, after appearing on the show, their popularity skyrocketed. But these were brands that people knew of and were loyal to, much before they came on the show. For a lot of us, seeing these brands and their products on Shark Tank was like a celebrity spotting moment. *Insert Leonardo Di Caprio’s famous meme*. After all, seeing your favourite brand on a popular TV show is always a matter of joy, and a little pride too maybe? Today, we take a look at all the popular Shark Tank products and brands.

Shark Tank India brands that were already famous

Paradyes

Starting a fight among the judges, this Shark Tank product remains one of the most interesting pitches in the history of the show. But this semi-permanent hair dyes brand was already famous even before they appeared on Shark Tank India. Selling the most funky and safe hair colours for those who love to experiment, Paradyes is known for their quirky colours.

Daryaganj

Founded by Gurpreet Singh, Raghav Jaggi, and Amit Bagga, Delhi’s famous eatery serving North Indian fares was the first ever casual dining restaurant brand to have appeared on this season of Shark Tank. According to Raghav Jaggi, his grandfather Kundan Lal Jaggi created the Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani, and they established Daryaganj to take this legacy forward. Catering to all generations in a family, Daryaganj is located at Connaught Place in Delhi.

Avimee Herbal

Founded by 86-year-old RK and Shakuntala Devi Choudhary, popularly known as nana-nani on Instagram, this Shark Tank India brand was launched back in 2021. Putting Ayurveda to modern use, this couple created the Keshpallav hair oil that went viral on Instagram in no time. But ever since they featured on the show, they sold more than 2 lakh bottles of hair oil and have amassed a huge fan base of 419k followers and counting.

Recode

The famous makeup brand by Dheeraj Bansal and Rahul Sachdeva, they aim to bring about a revolution in the makeup industry, by combining premium international quality with creativity and presenting products suitable for the Indian market. While the brand was already famous, their stint and fate on Shark Tank just added on to that. Recode did not receive any funding from any of the judges because it was in direct competition with Vineeta Singh’s Sugar Cosmetics.

Freakins

The comfort denim and apparel brand, you must have come across this Shark Tank India brand even before it came on the show. Popular on e-commerce platforms like Myntra and others, Freakins was famous among millennials and Gen-Z for their relatability quotient in the clothes they sell. When founders Puneet Sehgal and Shaan Shah appeared on Shark Tank India, they cracked a deal of INR 50 Lakhs for 2.5% Equity + Debt from Vineeta Singh.

VS Mani & Co

Bringing the taste of authentic South Indian filter coffee, instant coffee and wholesome snacks to customers, this Shark Tank product was set up in 2020. Since then it has been really popular. From Murukku to banana chips in a variety of flavours, the brand brought the best of south India to the rest of India. They appeared on Shark Tank India and since then, you can see them everywhere, as recently as Zomaland 2023.

Urban Monkey

This streetwear clothing brand sells everything, from tees, caps, belts, wallets, skateboards, jackets, hoodies and more. With stylish designs and an affordable price point, the brand has always been really popular among youngsters. But ever since they appeared on the show, more and more people are turning to this brand to populate their wardrobes.

House of Chikankari

Gone are the days when you had to head over to Lucknow for authentic chikankari clothes. This Shark Tank India brand run by a mother-daughter duo has not only been popular, but it is also a celebrity favourite. From Rakulpreet Singh and Tina Datta to influencers like Masoom Minawala and Srishti Dixit, this brand is loved by one and all.

