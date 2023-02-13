Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani’s Love Story: Looking At Their Relationship Timeline

In the last few weeks, unless you were living under a rock, it is impossible to miss all the hoo-ha around Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s upcoming wedding. We all love a good Bollywood wedding but this one’s extra special, as it’s the union between two Dharma sweethearts. Here’s taking a look at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s relationship.

Shershaah co-stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s dating rumours have been doing the rounds for years now. While the actors have never confirmed the rumours or the relationship, they have never denied it either. But as they are supposedly set to tie the knot on February 6, we are here to decode their relationship timeline. You might not be invited to the wedding, but you can at least cheer for your favourite couple.

Taking you through Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s meet-cute relationship

Where did they first meet?

A lot of fans speculate that Sidharth and Kiara first met on the sets of their first film together Shershaah. But that’s not the case. Kiara Advani revealed on Koffee with Karan Season 7 that they actually met way before Shershaah’s casting happened.

Kiara had said, “We started talking at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories, which we crashed. We casually met.” She further added, “I’ll never forget that night.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s relationship timeline

Even though the couple never confirmed their relationship, nothing can be hidden from fans and netizens.

In 2019, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted flying to South Africa together for their New Year vacation. Even though they did not share any pictures together on social media, they uploaded individual pictures. Fans wasted no time in connecting the dots and figuring out that the pictures were taken in the same location.

Shortly after, Kiara Advani celebrated her birthday in Mumbai in the city, where she was seen leaving the venue with Malhotra after the party. That added some more fuel to the dating rumours.

Then came the promotions of Shershaah in 2021. The couple not only spent a lot of time together, but they kept posting pictures and reels together. This further added to the rumours and fans were sure by then that these two are surely dating.

After Shershaah, they were papped at several locations together, flying to the Maldives together. Reportedly, Kiara also met the Mission Majnu star’s parents when they came to Mumbai.

It was not until Koffee with Karan that the couple appeared on different episodes, and Karan Johar got them talking. He wasted no time in probing the couple about their rumoured relationship and getting some juicy deets for SidKiara fans.

While Kiara confirmed that they are “more than friends”, Sidharth said, “I am manifesting a brighter and happier future. If it was her, it would be great.”

On January 16, on the occasion of Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday, Kiara Advani uploaded a picture, where fans could not help but notice the love with which Malhotra was looking at his lady love. Not only fans but their friends and colleagues from the film fraternity also took to the comments section to pour in a lot of love for the couple.

