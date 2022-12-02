Home > AM Select > Hit List > Spotify Wrapped 2022: A Round-Up Of Our Favourite Memes And Tweets
Spotify Wrapped 2022: A Round-Up Of Our Favourite Memes And Tweets
AM Select

Spotify Wrapped 2022: A Round-Up Of Our Favourite Memes And Tweets

By Vichayuth Chantan, Dec 2 2022 2:34 pm

Have you been streaming Taylor Swift an unhealthy amount? Spotify knows. The Spotify Wrapped memes are in, and you’ll appreciate them as much as you try to not get RuPaul on your Top Artists Wrapped.

Every year, a Spotify Wrapped comes along and we all get to see who and which songs we just can’t stop listening to. We’d act surprised about the top artists, and post on social media. Sometimes it calls us out for the stereotype that we are. No matter what music you listen to, you’ll relate to some of these memes, we’re sure.

Culture

Spotify Wrapped 2022: Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift And BTS Among Most-Streamed Global Artists

By Manas Sen Gupta, Nov 30
Culture

Spotify Wrapped 2022: Here’s What You Can Expect This Year

By Manas Sen Gupta, Nov 25

Spotify Wrapped 2022 memes and tweets we love

Okay we have no words for this

You know who you are.

Same, gurl.

Please, Tinder.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara K. Runnels (@omgskr)

Beyoncé, Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Beyoncé…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saint Hoax (@sainthoax)

*Emotional damage*

It’s you, hi

It just keeps getting more relatable.

Again, you know who you are.

This meme is for my editor. Bless ihr Herz.

[Image Credit: Felipepelaquim/Unsplash]

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok

entertainment memes Social Media Spotify Spotify Wrapped twitter
written by.

Vichayuth Chantan
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman