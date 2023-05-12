Taylor Swift’s Fans Are Pre-Ordering This Mystery Book Believing It To Be Her Memoir

Be it her impeccable songwriting, dropping surprise albums or boasting multiple number 1 hits on the Billboard chart, we all know that Taylor Swift can multitask and how! So, it shouldn’t surprise anyone if the ‘Anti-Hero’ singer suddenly announces that she’s releasing her memoir. Fast forward to May 2023 and her fans aka Swifties are convinced that the singer has already done so! In fact, they are pre-ordering a book they believe has been secretly written by her. They even believe that Swift has been dropping clues and easter eggs (as she’s known to do) about this mysterious book.

You might be wondering how and when this theory originated. Well, a yet-to-be-revealed celebrity is set to publish a highly anticipated book in July, which the publisher expects to be a huge success. Fans are now assuming that the forthcoming book, titled 4C Untitled Flatiron Nonfiction Summer 2023, is written by Swift.

Is Taylor Swift releasing a book?

4C Untitled Flatiron Nonfiction Summer 2023, the highly anticipated book, has sparked speculation about the identity of its author, with many believing it to be the Grammy-award-winning singer. The book has gained significant popularity and has already become an Amazon bestseller, primarily due to the belief that Swift is the undisclosed author.

The book, which will be published by Flatiron, is available for pre-order at a price of USD 45. Due to the speculation surrounding the singer’s involvement, the book has consistently ranked in the top 10 on Amazon’s book sales chart, reaching as high as No. 2 (and currently sitting at No. 8). On the Barnes & Noble website, the anonymous book holds the No. 1 position on the pre-orders chart.

Why do Taylor Swift’s fans believe it’s the singer’s memoir?

It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk 😆) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their… pic.twitter.com/oa0Vs5kszr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 6, 2023

The book is set to release on June 13 and for those who are unaware, the number 13 holds a lot of significance for Swift as it is considered to be her lucky number. Additionally, the book has a page count of 544, and when you add up those digits, you get the number 13 (5+4+4). Fans believe these are cleverly planted easter eggs by Swift. Furthermore, the initial release date of the book was July 9, which aligns with Swift’s recent social media announcement about her upcoming album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) releasing on July 7. In her statement, she acknowledged the significance of July 9 in her life, something which is also evident in her song ‘Last Kiss’.

Here’s who the mysterious book is actually about

Well Swifties, it’s time for some bad news.

It has been revealed who the mysterious book is about and no, it’s not Taylor Swift. The book is actually about another global sensation – the Korean boy band BTS. Sorry Swifties!

Officially titled Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, the book has been written by journalist Myeongseok Kang in collaboration with the BTS members themselves. This comprehensive book provides an oral history of BTS and also includes exclusive photographs. The U.S. edition of the book will have an initial print run of one million copies. In South Korea, the book’s release is being managed by Big Hit Music.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/Taylor Swift and Taylor Nation)