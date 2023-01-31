Virat Kohli’s Impressive Records And Achievements: His Total Career Runs, Centuries And More

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is many things – a man who doesn’t shy away from scoring century after century, someone who can beat global celebrities and influencers in their social media game, a man effortlessly setting husband goals and above all, a cricketer (and leader) who can create magic on the field.

Over the years, Virat has established himself as a go-getter in the world of cricket. His career stats aren’t just praiseworthy but also revolutionary. The world of cricket has witnessed many record-breaking moments courtesy of Virat Kohli, be it in Test cricket, One Day Internationals (ODIs) or Twenty20 Internationals (T20s). The former Indian captain has proved his mettle with dominant performances in all formats of the game.

2023 began on a special note for Virat Kohli with the three-match ODI series between India and Sri Lanka. The 34-year-old Delhiite, in the final match of the series, scored 166 runs in only 110 balls. Kohli took India’s score to 390/5 and secured a stunning victory. During this match, Virat also scored his 21st century. He also broke two records held by the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar— one for achieving the most ODI centuries at home and the most ODI centuries against a single team (10 against Sri Lanka).

2023 also saw him overtake Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardene to take the fifth spot on the list of batsmen with the most ODI runs. Only Sachin Tendulkar, Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting and Sanath Jayasuriya have more runs than Kohli now.

It’s important to remember that this year’s highs come after last year’s lows. So the ODI century Kohli scored against Sri Lanka in Guwahati speaks volumes about his fight against ‘vulnerabilities’ and ‘frustrations.’ As Kohli has candidly spoken about the frustrations creeping in and how he eventually accepted his disappointing performance, fans were grateful to watch him unleash his fierce self on the field again.

Looking back at Virat Kohli’s impressive career

Regarded as one of the world’s best batsmen, Virat Kohli made his international match debut in 2008. The cricketer has brought his A-game to the forefront in countless matches and over the years, he won many titles, broken several records and stood out for his fierce personality. Before we take a detailed glance into his career’s achievements and stats, it’s worth mentioning that, before making his 2008 debut, Kohli was also part of the U-19 squad in 2006 and was later selected for the three-match ODI series against England.

Virat Kohli’s ODI match records

As of January 2023, Kohli is the fifth-highest run-scorer (12809) in ODI matches. His batting average stands at 58.23, higher than the likes of Sachin Tendulkar (44.83), MS Dhoni (50.57), AB de Villiers (53.5) and Michael Bevan (53.58). He has scored 46 ODI centuries and is only three centuries behind Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49, he has hit 1,204 fours (the fifth most of any batsman) and made 141 catches (also the fight most of any player) in ODIs.

Virat is also the only cricketer to have scored consecutive centuries in both Test matches and ODIs. His other records include receiving 38 Man of the Match awards, and 10 Man of the Series awards. But it’s not just in ODIs where Kohli has dominated the competition. Speaking of which…..

Virat Kohli’s top Test match records

Kohli ranks 6th in playing the most test matches as an Indian captain (68). He is among the first five players to score the fastest 7000 runs, a feat he achieved in 138 matches. One of the few cricketers to score a century in each inning of a single test match, Virat has also scored seven double centuries in 100 test matches. His highest test match score was 254, which he achieved against South Africa at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Kohli’s achievements in T20 cricket

Viral Kohli leads all batsmen in scoring the most career runs in T20 Internationals matches. He stands at the top with 4,008 runs. At 52.73, he also has the highest batting average of any T20 player. He has also scored the second-highest number of career fours at 356. He is also the fastest batsman to score 3,000 and 3,500 runs in 81 and 96 innings, respectively. His records also include seven Player of the Series awards and 15 Player of the Match awards.

Further combining Virat Kohli’s wins and top records across all game formats (Test matches, ODIs, T20s). One of the world’s greatest cricketers holds the following records:

1st position – receiving 20 Player of the Series awards

3rd position – scoring 2818 runs in a calendar year (2017)

2nd position – scoring 11 centuries in a calendar year (2018)

8th position – playing 213 matches as captain

7th position – 295 catches in his career

8th position – scoring 2473 fours in his career

5th position – scoring 203 fifties in his career

8th position – playing consecutive innings without scoring a duck

As of January 2023, Virat Kohli has 74 centuries in international cricket, with 27 in Test cricket, 46 in ODIs and 1 in T20s.

Virat Kohli’s net worth, property, cars and brand endorsements

The cricketer was featured in Forbes for being one of the highest-paid athletes in the world, along with other iconic athletes like Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Kohli’s net worth as of January 2023 stands at a massive USD 122 million or INR 1010 crore. His income source is mainly from his cricketing profession and endorsement.

His fancy cars and luxurious homes

The player also owns a luxurious range of cars, including the Bentley Flying Spur and the Bentley Continental GT, the Audi R8 V10 Plus, the Range Rover Vogue, the Lamborghini Gallardo, and the Audi RS5 Coupe. His massive properties include a 5,000 square feet bungalow in Gurugram and a 7,000 square feet residence at Omkar 1973 Towers in Worli, Mumbai.

His brand deals and endorsements

Virat’s brand endorsements include PUMA India and Myntra, which he endorses along with his wife and actor Anushka Sharma, Wrongn, Manyavar, Too Yumm, MRF Tyres, Philips India, Vicks, Audi India and Uber. The earns over INR 17 crore from endorsing these brands.

The Indian skipper also became the first and only Indian to achieve a gigantic feat on social media – he is one of the most followed Instagram accounts in the world. The cricketer has over 150 million followers, rivalled only by other athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.

And did we mention that football is Kohli’s second favourite sport?

(1/2) No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you’ve done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you’ve had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play. That’s a gift from god. pic.twitter.com/inKW0rkkpq — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 12, 2022

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma: Looking at their beautiful relationship

Virat married Indian actor Anushka Sharma in 2017 and the two are currently the proud parents of a two-year-old daughter. The two even have their own iconic hashtag – #Virushka – and fans are constantly gushing over the couple.

Virat Kohli will be next seen in India’s Test series against Australia. With the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup scheduled to be held this year, Kohli fans are also rooting for the cricketer to carry on with his winning form and help India lift its third ODI World Cup.

