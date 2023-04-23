Top Book Recommendations From Billionaire Mukesh Ambani For The Reader In You

If we list businessmen who have put India on the global map, Mukesh Ambani would definitely be one of them. Want to think like him? Then you must read the books that the Indian billionaire recommends, for a lesson or two on entrepreneurship, leadership and life.
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani is the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, India’s most valuable company in terms of market value. The Ambanis are often in news for their extravagant lifestyle, the ridiculously expensive things they own and what not. With a net worth of USD 84.2 billion (INR 6.9 lakh crores approx.) as reported by Forbes, nothing in the world is impossible for the man behind Reliance.
Born into a Gujarati Hindu family to Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani, Mukesh Ambani attended the Hill Grange High School at Peddar Road, Mumbai. He studied at studied at St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai for high school and pursued a degree in chemical engineering from the Institute of Chemical Technology. He went to Stanford University to get an MBA, but came back to India to help his father establish Reliance in the 1980s. Reliance might have started as a small enterprise, but today it has made Mukesh Ambani the richest in Asia.
Mukesh Ambani is known to lead a simple life, eat simple meals, brisk walk every day, and wait for it, read. A Dr. Seuss rightly said, “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” Ambani is not only an avid reader, he also has a bunch of interesting book recommendations. These fiction and non fiction books are great reads in themselves, but they also provide an insight into the business tycoon’s mind and what he likes to read. So, here are some of the best Mukesh Ambani-approved books you can read for some life lessons and more.
Books recommended by Mukesh Ambani
Jump To / Table of Contents
- ‘Big Little Breakthroughs' by Josh Linker
- 'Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World' by Fareed Zakaria
- 'Principles for Dealing With the Changing World Order' by Ray Dalio
- ‘The Raging 2020s' by Alec Ross
- '2030: How Today's Biggest Trends Will Collide and Reshape the Future of Everything' by Mauro Guillen
INR 1493
Originally published on 20 April 2021, this book isn’t just for CEOs of large MNCs and entrepreneurs, but this is for anyone who is passionate about innovation even in the smallest of things. This book focuses on how instead of aiming for huge gains, it is the small creative acts over time that bring about huge changes and rewards. When individuals and organisations are focused on daily micro-innovations, they are ready to tackle any challenges in the long run.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
INR 495
Veteran journalist, CNN host and best-selling author Fareed Zakaria is someone who doesn’t mince words. While we all had our own theories about a post-pandemic world sitting at home, Zakaria drafted ten lessons about the new world, covering topics from natural and biological risks to the rise of “digital life” to an emerging bipolar world order.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
INR 1299
A legendary investor himself, Ray Dalio examines history’s most turbulent economic and political periods and reveals why the times ahead will most probably be radically different from anything we have experienced before. Dalio reveals the timeless and universal forces behind these shifts and uses them to look into the future, offering practical principles for positioning oneself for what’s ahead.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
INR 980
This one holds the title for the Bloomberg Book Of The Year. With the market consolidating under fewer and larger companies, these private companies are the new nations. With national governments being tied down by bureaucratic negotiations and cultural wars, the general public has started to look up to these companies to solve society’s problems. In this book, New York Times bestselling author Alec Ross weaves interviews with the world’s most influential thinkers to find innovative economic and political models to be implemented around the world.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
INR 668
An interesting story about why there are fewer babies, the middle class is stagnating, unemployment is shifting, and new powers are rising. This book focuses on how the world that we know is about to end and there’s going to be a new world soon. There will be more grandparents than grandchildren, Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa’s middle class will outnumber the US and Europe combined, global wealth will be owned by more women than men and so much more. But are we ready for it?
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Hero Image: Courtesy Money Sharma/AFP; Featured Image: Courtesy World Economic Forum from Cologny, Switzerland/ CC BY-SA 2.0/ via Wikimedia Commons
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India