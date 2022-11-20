11 Of The Most Expensive Mansions In Netflix’s Reality Show ‘Buying Beverly Hills’

Yet another high-society reality show is taking over Netflix and we aren’t quite complaining. Buying Beverly Hills is one of the new real estate reality shows on the block with a sneak peek into the mansions of LA’s high socialites while leaning on the luxury real estate industry. From Malibu to Los Feliz, we bring to you some of the most expensive mansions in Buying Beverly Hills.

Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills taps into the mammoth real estate sales with Mauricio Umansky and his luxury real estate firm The Agency at the centre of all activities. Umansky is famous for being the husband of the reality series Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Kyle Richards. He is joined by his two daughters Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky and a talented group of agents including Ben Belack, Joey Ben-Zvi, Jon Grauman, Sonika Vaid, Melissa Platt and Brandon Graves, working hard to settle deals of some jaw-dropping mansions and selling houses in this posh neighbourhood.

Beverly Hills is perhaps the place that dreams are made of. Swanky properties belonging to the who’s who of Hollywood line the streets of this luxury neighbourhood. And, Mauricio Umansky has a good sense of its pulse. He is well-known for selling the Walt Disney estate as well as properties owned by the celebrities including Michael Jackson, Michael Jordan and the Playboy Mansion.

With the first Buying Beverly Hills season being dropped in November 2022, it is interesting to know about some of the lavish houses in this upmarket area as shown in the series.

Take A Look At Some Of The Most Costly Houses In Buying Beverly Hills

Bel Air Road

Price: USD 139 million (Rs 1,128 crores approx)

With an area of nearly 3,345 sq m, this Bel Air Road property in Beverly Hills shows how high the bar of this reality television series is. It is the highest-grossing estate featured in this Selling Sunset (2019) inspired show, that deserves a worthy mention.

The Agency commission for this million-dollar listing is itself a staggering USD 4.17 million (Rs 33 crores approx). The 12-bedroom and 18-bathroom mansion has a seven m poolside TV, a 13 m chandelier, a private night club, a vodka room, a wine room that can house over 1,000 bottles and a full dinosaur skeleton adorning the patio. With such state-of-the-art amenities and features, it makes complete sense why senior agent Grauman calls it the “eighth wonder of the world” in the eighth episode.

San Vicente

Price: USD 79 million (Rs 641 crores approx)

Measuring around 2044 sq m in area, San Vicente is another massive property that shows the agents working hard to trade. The mansion is even more important in Buying Beverly Hills as it helps introduce the viewers to Mauricio’s business partner and well-known realtor in the area Santiago Arana.

Replete with seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, this magnificent expensive mansion by the Riviera County Country Club also has a basketball court, 38m pool, spa, theatre and sprawling parking spaces along with other stunning amenities that catch the attention of Dubai heiress Mandana, who tours it with agent Melissa Platt.

Wallace Ridge

Price: USD 65 million (Rs 527 crores approx)

1108 Wallace Ridge, Trousdale Estates, Beverly Hills is nothing short of a dream house. In 2014, real estate developer Michael Chen bought it for USD 15 million (Rs 121 crores approx) and tore it down to build the current property and put it up for listing.

Fitted to be bought by a billionaire, this million-dollar listing has a high-end panache with marble floors that replicate piano keys and a master suite that can easily make any world-class five-star hotel run for its money. Custom finishes, dual bath and huge closet space make it a paradise. Spread over two levels, it is among the handful of mansions that has a sunlit basement and features a grand outdoor pool and a six metre waterfall behind an Italian olive tree in the courtyard along with other stunning features, making it a dreamy sunny retreat.

Orum

Price: USD 42 million (Rs 340 crores approx)

According to The Agency founder himself, this expensive Beverly Hills mansion is a fitting ‘marquee’ listing. The AIA award-winning property, encompassing an area of 1,751 sq m, unfolds across three storeys and offers spectacular views of the Getty Center, Downtown LA and the azure Pacific Ocean from a private headland in Bel Air.

With nine bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, this super mansion is a dreamy vision with gold, white and black imported marble. A 1,000-bottle wine room and a DOLBY Atmos theatre line the entertainment segment of the mansion, while a 558 sq m outdoor oasis has shaded patios with fire pit lounges, LED-lit ozone pool and spa, along with a host of other unimaginable features.

Serra

Price: 40 million (Rs 324 crores approx)

Located in Malibu, California, this is another of Arana’s classic Buying Beverly Hills listings. Although there has been a brewing drama and rivalry between real estate agents Belack and Ben-Zvi right from the first episode, the two are seen touring this massive mega-mansion. During a confession in the series, Ben-Zvi says that Mauricio Umansky wants him to be the best in the trade as he is with the Umansky team. However, it is the social media-friendly Belack that he can’t get along with.

At the time the two went to see the 1,055 sq m property, it was off the market. It has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms and is a completely private retreat situated near a goat yoga location, over 28,300 sq m behind its private community gate. No wonder it could fetch an agent commission of USD 2 million (Rs 16 crores approx).

Rexford

Price: 20 million (Rs 162 crores approx)

This 1930s-built grand Buying Beverly Hills estate has an old Hollywood charm and was once owned by actor Edward G. Robinson. Giving a touch of modern flair and glamour, the stone and black-trimmed exterior paves the way for what can be expected inside this lavish mansion of nearly 11,115 sq m. For junior agents Vaid and Graves, this deal became a major learning experience.

A grand foyer opens into the formal living room with coffered ceilings and a polished stone bar which eventually leads to the backyard oasis. The stately dining room features custom painted wallpaper and tall windows, the library carries the vintage charm with a fireplace and the casual living room gives a vast look of the mansion with a vibrant dining space and kitchen. With eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, this Grauman listing is spread across four levels and also houses a fitness studio, guest cottage, panoramic views and terraces with lush greens.

Arden

Price: 12.9 million (Rs 104 crores approx)

Encompassing an area of 901 sq m, this may come across as a humble Buying Beverly Hills mansion but it is by no means any less. This second asset of The Agency on Arden Drive — a bespoke property — comes with nine bedrooms and six bathrooms along with the original 1920 wooden beams. This is “another off-market opportunity and much larger than the previous listing on the street,” as per Netflix.

The first Arden Drive property was visited by Belack who finds the locality to be more of a gossiping arena. He tours the USD 3.2 million (Rs 25 crores approx) ‘modern farm’ with four bedrooms and four bathrooms and reveals that The Agency’s professional rival Compass is trying to rope him in.

Windsor

Price: 10.9 million (Rs 88 crores approx)

The posh Beverly Hills locality of Windsor is the address for this mansion which Grauman finds quite ‘fun and whimsical.’ Such is its grandeur that even The Agency boss considered buying it for himself and his wife. Spread over an area of nearly 1098 sq m, the expensive mansion was built in 1914, just ahead of Prohibition.

The stunning property, featured in the seventh episode titled Love Leads and Loyalty, comes with nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms and some exquisite state-of-the-art amenities including a cigar room, a speakeasy as well as a full-fledged arcade.

Bel Air Road (No. 2)

Price: 8.2 million (Rs 66 crores approx)

Listed by the Ben Belack Group, which operates under The Agency, this property appeared in the pilot episode of Buying Beverly Hills. It is even more memorable because it is in this mansion that Belack tries to be the boss and teach Ben-Zvi how to be on the toes in the real estate market through social media and become an influencer like him.

Covering an area of nearly 605 sq m, this gorgeous mansion is the first Bel-Air Road property for the real estate firm. With an imposing monochrome exterior, the mansion has five bedrooms, six bathrooms as well as an elevator. It also offers unparalleled views of the canyons, fetching an agent commission of USD 4,10,000 (Rs 3 crores approx).

Rising Glen

Price: USD 8 million (Rs 64 crores approx)

Covering an area of 269 sq m, this fabulous Beverly Hills property is a sweet and humble space with three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. Finished off with a pool and sun decks, the mansion is called a ‘panty dropper’ by Grauman. He shares it with Adam Rosenfeld, another The Agency partner, and Rosenfeld’s brother Mike, its designer.

The property fetches an agent commission of USD 4,00,000 (Rs 3 crores approx).

Milldale

Price: USD 6.75 million (Rs 54 crores approx)

This property holds a special place in Buying Beverly Hills season one as this is the very first property presented in the series. It is also the place where Mauricio and Kyle Richards brought up Alexia along with the rest of the family.

Spread over an area of 579 sq m, it has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms and has had three stars from the Real Housewives as tenants including Larsa Pippen and Sutton Stracke. In fact, the season also ended with the sale of this gorgeous Milldale mansion for USD 6 million (Rs 48 crores approx).

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Netflix

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia India.