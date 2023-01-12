Auto Expo 2023: Venue, Dates, New Vehicle Launches And Other Highlights

Auto Expo 2023 is a mega event that is currently taking place in Delhi NCR. It’s a platform for some of the most popular automotive brands in the world to come together and showcase their latest innovations and technologies, best products, concepts and upcoming market trends.

It is an international forum where industry leaders “ideate, debate, and celebrate the idea of mobility.” Scheduled to be held between 13 January and 18 January 2023, the flagship event is being organised by the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Despite being cancelled in 2022 due to the possibility of a third COVID-19 wave, Auto Expo is making a massive comeback this year, with two event venues, participation from 114 industry stakeholders, and close to 60 new vehicle launches. Furthermore, the Auto Expo’s crowd puller is a metaverse-like immersive experience for visitors.

Move with Meta: Auto Expo partnered with FADA (Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations), a dealer enablement program to enable automotive dealer community to build a social presence across Meta family of apps & scale hyperlocal solutions to drive efficient lead generation pic.twitter.com/9HHfaBva2R — Auto Expo – The Motor Show (@AEMotorShow) January 12, 2023

Auto Expo 2023: dates, venue and key updates

As mentioned above, the grand event is being held at two locations this year—the Auto Expo Component Show is being held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, while the Auto Expo Motor Show is being held in Knowledge Park II, Greater Noida.

The event will be open for public participation from 14 January, with tickets being available online. The prices of the exhibition differ, according to the time of visit. For instance, tickets for 13 January cost INR 750, while tickets for 14 and 15 January cost INR 475. If you want to visit the expo on 16, 17 and 18 January, tickets will just cost you INR 350.

What are the timings of the Auto Expo 2023?

While the exhibition will open at 11 am every day, the closing timings will be 8 pm on 14 and 15 January, 7 pm on 16 and 17 January, and 6 pm on 18 January.

The Venue INDIA EXPO MART, home to the biggest auto extravaganza- AUTO EXPO 2023 – is easily accessible via multiple modes!

Get your tickets online at BookMyShow.#autoexpo2023 #aemotorshow2023 #exploretheworldofmobility #indiaexpomart pic.twitter.com/F8hMOK96uG — Auto Expo – The Motor Show (@AEMotorShow) January 6, 2023

The expo will also witness mega vehicle launches

Are you an automobile enthusiast? If so, then Auto Expo 2023 will definitely be worth your time. Some of the biggest international names from the automobile industry are showcasing their best cars. To further promote their new creations, these automobile companies have also brought dignitaries and prominent guests from around the world. So after a gap of three years, you can expect to see creations by Kia India, Maruti Suzuki, Hexall Motors, MG Motors, Hyundai Motor India, Lexus and other EV brands like SUN Mobility and Matter Motorworks.

Suzuki will also debut its new electric vehicle

A few noteworthy vehicles that will be featured at the expo include the eVX, the mid-size electric SUV concept designed by Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC). It’s also worth mentioning that the Japanese carmaker has plans of bringing this product to the market by 2025.

First unveil of #autoexpo2023 is a big one. eVX Concept reveals Suzuki’s first global EV platform. First product built on it a 4.3 meter long SUV with a 60kWh battery & 550km range.#MarutiSuzuki pic.twitter.com/NhKALa8VG9 — Hormazd Sorabjee (@hormazdsorabjee) January 11, 2023

Kia, Lexus and Tata Motors also unveiled new vehicles

Another exciting model unveiled today was the EV9, Kia’s three-row electric SUV:

Unveiled at #AutoExpo2023, #KiaEV9 features a futuristic minimalist dashboard with a twin-screen infotainment layout and a spoke-less flat-bottom steering wheel pic.twitter.com/SV2BIffeM5 — Auto Expo – The Motor Show (@AEMotorShow) January 12, 2023

Lexus too lifted the curtains on the brand-new Lexus RX today:

Lexus has taken the wraps off the brand new LexusRX today at Auto Expo 2023.

The new Lexus RX features a completely fresh new exterior and a modern cabin with latest tech. The launch was exclusively done by Naveen Soni, President and Senthil Kendai, Executive Vice President pic.twitter.com/s2Dzv768pX — Auto Expo – The Motor Show (@AEMotorShow) January 12, 2023

Tata Motors also showcased its Hydrogen Fuel Cell truck on the first day of the auto expo:

🚨Tata Motors unveils Hydrogen Fuel Cell truck at the #AutoExpo2023 pic.twitter.com/ukiabqbiDc — Chandrashekhar Dhage (@cbdhage) January 11, 2023

Take a look at another creation from the same brand:

Tata Motors once again awed its audience at Auto Expo 2023 by unveling their new line of passenger vehicles featuring a EV concept car Aviniya and two more best in its segment EVs Curvv SUV and Harrier EV pic.twitter.com/eZ6YBpSwGx — Auto Expo – The Motor Show (@AEMotorShow) January 12, 2023

With a fantastic selection of vehicles from leading names in the auto industry, the Auto Expo 2023 promises to be an exciting and memorable affair. For more information on the exhibitors and their exhibitions, head to the Auto Expo’s official website here.

To buy tickets, click here

(Hero image credits: Courtesy official website/autoexpo-themotorshow)

(Featured image credits: Courtesy official website/autoexpo-themotorshow)