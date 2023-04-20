Rema Is All Set To Tour India In May And We Cannot ‘Calm Down’!

We want to say, Baby, calm down, but that might not be possible now. If your Instagram feed had been blowing up all these months with the Calm Down song, it’s time to watch it live as rapper Rema is coming to India.

As Afro-pop music, also known as Afrobeats, is becoming popular all around the world, India is catching up on it too. Singer-rapper Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, is one artist for making Afrobeats go global, as his song Calm Down from his 2022 debut album Rave & Roses, became viral globally. Rema’s India tour is being organised by I Love Live Entertainment, in association with Offline guys, Yuvraj Entertainment and Grid Entertainment. As we’re all set for Calm Down singer Rema’s India Tour, here’s all you need to know about it.

All the details about Calm Down singer Rema’s India tour

When and where

The dates for Rema’s India tour are between 12 to 14 May, across three cities.

Date: 12 May

Location: Pune

Venue: To be confirmed

Date: 13 May

Location: Mumbai

Venue: To be confirmed

Date: 14 May

Location: Bangalore

Venue: To be confirmed

Tickets

Tickets for Calm Down singer Rema’s India Tour are available in three price brackets – starting from INR 799 and INR 1250 for General, and INR 2250 for VIPs. You can get the tickets here.

Rema’s claim to fame

Rema was noted for his afro-rave music in West Africa. In March 2019, the rapper released his self-titled album EP, which went on to become quite the rage. The singles in the album Corny, Dumebi, and Iron Man even made it to Barack Obama’s playlist. This soon gave him global recognition.

In 2022, the banger Calm Down hit the charts and smashed records. The version of the song where he collaborated with Selena Gomez has 10 billion cumulative streams online, leading it to earn a platinum certification.

Speaking about the concert, Rema said in a statement, “Namaste India. I’m super excited to be visiting India, I’ve always been fascinated by the cultural landscape of the country and it feels amazing to be finally touring the country. Can’t wait to join all my lovely Indian fans in the arenas in May 2023.”

