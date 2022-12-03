2022 Sunburn Arena: DJ Snake Is All-Set To Perform In India

It’s almost time to welcome the New Year and party hard. To take care of the party aspect of it, there are quite a few international artists lined up to play in India till January and one of them is the world-renowned French EDM artist DJ Snake aka William Grigahcineis. DJ Snake is coming to India on a six-city tour. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

DJ Snake is coming to Sunburn Arena; announces a six-city tour of India

The global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic brought life to a standstill in 2020. This also impacted the electronic dance music (EDM) industry in a big way. Music gigs had to be cancelled. With the suspension of visas for international tourists, festivals that had line-ups featuring international DJs were called off.

Thankfully, things have changed for the better over the last year. Movies are back on the big screen. Cultural events are back in full swing. So are music festivals. In what will come literally as music to the ears of electronic music lovers, French artist DJ Snake has announced a six-city tour of India in November. The renowned DJ will come to India as part of the Sunburn Arena concert series.

The Disco Maghreb star will perform in six cities. His first show will be in Ahmedabad on November 18. This will be followed by shows in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi on November 19, 20, 21, and 26, respectively.

DJ Snake, on his Instagram handle, shared the news with his Indian fans. “INDIA 🇮🇳 I’M BACK !!! @sunburnfestival Tickets on sale on Monday, August 22nd,” he posted.

This is not the first time that DJ Snake will perform in India. He was in the country in 2019 for Sunburn’s annual fest in Goa. The artist finds India an amazing country in terms of its culture. His music is inspired by his exposure to different cultures. DJ Snake had also remixed the Tamil song Enjoy Enjaami during the pandemic.

