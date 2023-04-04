The Best Events To Attend In India In April 2023

After an action-packed start to the year with star-studded musical performances and biennial art showcases, India is upping the ante for April with an all-new set of events. We’re talking delicious pop-ups, cocktail festivals, and exquisite dinners. Here’s where we are headed this month.

With spring blanketing the country in vibrant hues – take for instance the pink trumpet flowers in Bangalore – there’s no better, more picturesque time to step out with your loved ones. And brands across cities have got the memo – curating a series of unique culinary experiences and immersive workshops to engage in. Whether you’re in the mood for some classic French Tartare de Saumon Oeuf Parfait, wish to challenge your peers to a spice competition, or need a stiff drink to kick back with after the end of a long week – there’s something in store this April for everyone. Here’s a look at all the events in India that are on our radar.

Make the best of April by heading to these events in India

Mumbai

Lens of Food at KMC

In collaboration with Play Fare, KMC is set to pay tribute to the Maximum City through an immersive workshop that chronicles the history of Bombay clubs (gymkhanas) through food. This includes colonial-era club menus as well as an understanding of local rituals – post-cricket sev puri or nariyal paani with the morning newspaper. These will be combined with delicious bites – Chilli Tacos with Bhavnagri chillies, spicy cheese and corn, and Pico De Gallo as well as Bombay Toastie Chip and Dip with spiced potato and toasted Ciabatta. We can’t think of a more delicious way to get acquainted with the city’s culture.

When: 5 April, 7:00 pm onwards

Where: KMC Fort

Fiery Edit Menu, 2023, No Chill Edition

Turning up the heat in Maximum city this month is the wildly popular pan-Asian destination Foo. On the menu is an unforgettable spice journey – Fiery Edit Menu, 2023 No Chill Edition – which features fourteen sizzling creations and two spicy desserts – with chillies from India, Mexico, and Thailand. Think Bhut Jolokia, Habanero, Bird’s Eye, the works – with Scoville scales indicated against each. We’re eyeing the Ghost Pepper Salmon Roll, Strawberry and Habanero Chilli Ice Cream, Spicy Chocolate Mousse, No Chill Chilli Dumpling, and Numbing Prawns. Cocktails fit the memo as well – Gunpowder with gin and green chilli tincture, Hotstepper with vodka and Thai red chilli, and Firecracker with whisky and orange-wasabi marmalade. Don’t miss out.

When: Until 30 April, 12:00 pm – 1:00 am

Where: Across all Foo outlets

Bengaluru

Bars From Far, Greater Than Gin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greater Than (@greaterthangin)

If you enjoy swirling copa glasses of juniper goodness – India’s first craft gin Greater Than will delight you with its two-day event. On the itinerary are the best bars and bartenders from across the country who will curate the most eclectic, unique set of cocktails to sip. This includes the likes of Home from Delhi NCR, Cock & Bull from Hyderabad, Cobbler & Crew from Pune, and Hideaway from Goa – highly-revered establishments that are the best in the business in their respective regions. You could also expect to taste local food through Klaa Kitchens by Rhea Aaron, Burgerama, BuCo. India by Shriya Shetty, and more. All this, along with Bangalore’s best Disco and Afrobeat acts. Need we say more?

When: 14 & 15 April; 5:00 pm onwards

Where: Rooftop, WeWork Galaxy, Residency Road, Shanthala Nagar

French Dinner, Grand Mercure Bengaluru at Gopalan Mall

If you enjoy a good French meal, Grand Mercure Bengaluru at Gopalan Mall is where you need to be this month. The exquisite space has roped in renowned chef Alexandre K – who’s worked at Michelin restaurants and served in the famed Orient Express – for a 10-day flavour celebration featuring classics like Croque Monsieur, Tartare de Saumon Oeuf Parfait, Bisque De Homard, and Ganache au Chocolat, amongst others. Guests can expect three and four-course tasting menus and a selection of the finest French wines to keep them company.

When: Until 9 April

Where: Grand Mercure Bengaluru at Gopalan Mall, Indiranagar

Delhi NCR

Mensho Tokyo x Ramano’s Pop Up

The capital city’s most popular destination for slurp-worthy Ramen has a chilli oil celebration in store – courtesy of a collaboration with home chef Raman Okram who specialises in the condiment. The limited edition menu features options like Chicken Gyoza, Pork and Egg Cha Han, Vegan Garlic Ramen, Prawn Mazesoba, and Spicy Tori Paitan. This one will have your tastebuds singing. Don’t miss out!

When: Until 9 April

Where: Mensho Tokyo, near Blue Tokai, Greater Kailash II, Greater Kailash

Which of these events in India are you headed to this week?

All images: Courtesy Brands/Shutterstock

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia India