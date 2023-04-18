G20 Summit 2023: Everything To Know About The 3 Day Event Happening In Varanasi

The G20 Summit is taking over Varanasi as a three-day event will be taking place this week. 20 leading countries from across the world will be taking part in this grand event. Representatives from other partner countries will partake in the Agriculture Working Group meeting to discuss various important issues. The Uttar Pradesh government-led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made all possible arrangements to ensure everything runs smoothly.

According to an official statement, the main aim of the G20 Summit event in Varanasi is to promote the importance of nutritive foods, food security and environment-friendly farming to keep the whole world healthy. There will be a total of 6 G20 meetings in Varanasi. Here’s everything we know about the grand event.

G20 Summit Varanasi: Dates, events, vision and more

The events kickstart from 17 April with the first Agriculture Working Group meeting taking place in the city. UP CM Adityanath has given instructions to beautify the city for the event. Along with this, tight security arrangements have been established. The motto of G20 Summit is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.”

When is the G20 Summit Varanasi taking place?

Starting today, the summit will go on for three days till 19 April. The main meetings during the summit will take place at Hotel Taj. A special program of the Kashi tour has also been organised for the guests. This will include boating programs in Sarnath, Ganga, the abode of Lord Buddha and more. The delegates will also participate in the world-famous Ganga Aarti at Kashi and witness the skills of the traditional handicraftsmen of Kashi.

Day 1 of the Summit

The first day will kickstart with the opening of MACS (Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists) 2023, Sustainable Agrifood System for Healthy People and Planet. Important topics like Food Security and Nutrition, Role of Science, Technology and Innovation will be discussed during these meetings. The second session of the meeting will be about Resilient Agri-Food Systems which will be followed by a cruise to see Ganga Aarti in the evening.

Day 2 of the G20 Summit in Varanasi

The third session will take place on Day 2 where the delegates will discuss Digital Agriculture and Sustainable Agri Value Chain. The fourth session will soon follow post this and the topic of Public Private Partnership in Agriculture R and D, Perspectives from Developed and Developing Countries will be discussed. A conference of the MACS (Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists) 2023 communique will be held with only G20 members taking part in it. The meetings will be followed by a visit to Sarnath, the museum and the light and sound show. A cultural program followed by dinner will be organised at Buddha Theme Park.

Day 3 of the grand event

On the last day of the event in Varanasi, a discussion and finalisation of the MACS (Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists) 2023 communique will take place. Delegates from 20 leading countries of the world and other partner countries will visit the Trade Facilitation (TFC) Center at Bada Lalpur in the afternoon that day.

All Images credits: G20 India/Instagram

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India