Hockey World Cup 2023: Tickets, Venue And Where You Can Stay In Odisha
Hockey World Cup 2023: Tickets, Venue And Where You Can Stay In Odisha

By Sanmita Acharjee, Jan 17 2023 7:43 pm

Odisha is hosting the Hockey World Cup 2023 with much festivity and gaiety in two of its cities, Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. The Indian state welcomed 16 participating countries including Japan, Wales, France and Germany as well as their passionate fans for the tournament, which began on 13 January.

The 15th edition of the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup is taking place at the Kalinga Stadium and the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, and it’s being reported that the Odisha government has spent a whopping INR 1100 crore for hosting the tournament this year.

Where can you buy tickets for the 2023 Hockey World Cup?

The Hockey World Cup began on a grand and celebratory note with fans lining up to witness the players in action. Tickets are being sold in three different categories, with prices also differing for Indian and international matches.

2023 Hockey World Cup ticket prices:

For Indian matches:
INR 500 for the west stands
INR 400 for the east stands
INR 200 for the north and south stands

For international matches
INR 500 for the west stands
INR 200 for the east stands
INR 100 for the north and south stands

Currently, the frenzy for the tournament has been so intense that, as of now, tickets for most matches are unfortunately sold out. Nevertheless, you can check out Paytm Insider to see if tickets become available in the near future.

Hockey World Cup 2023: Book a stay at these hotels in Odisha

Fans can choose from Odisha’s premier and luxury hotels and resorts for their stay during the World Cup. The state is home to some of the most luxurious properties in Odisha, places that offer excellent hospitality and premium services. One can choose from a variety of options in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, all of which are located at a suitable distance from the stadiums. Here are a few properties you could opt for:

MAYFAIR Lagoon

Distance from stadium: Approximately 4 kilometres

Make your reservations here

Lemon Tree Premier Bhubaneswar

 

Distance from stadium: Approximately 4 kilometres

Make your reservations here

Ginger Bhubaneshwar

 

Distance from stadium: Approximately 5 kilometres

Make your reservations here

VITS Bhubaneswar Hotel

Distance from stadium: Approximately 10 kilometres

Make your reservations here

Pro tip: Due to the massive number of fans flocking to the state, one might not get immediate reservations at properties in Bhubaneswar or Rourkela. In such cases, you can think about planning your stay in nearby cities like Ranchi or Jamshedpur.

Experience the rich culture and heritage of Odisha

Olly Land offers a unique and memorable experience to fans 

Odisha has planned grand experiences for hockey fans to indulge in. One of them is Olly Land at the Birsa Munda Stadium. This area has been specially created for hockey fans to engage in a unique and offbeat experience. Olly Land also features different art installations representing the state of Odisha, with tons of games and activities to partake in. The Kalinga Stadium also has similar areas for fans to visit and explore.

 

As an add-on to the Hockey games, six major events are taking place simultaneously in the city. These include the DoT Fest which will feature live musical and stand-up comedy shows, an international food festival, BhuFesto (a storytelling festival), Ekamra walks (heritage walks), a night flea market and a photo exhibition called Sebe-O-Ebe.

Apart from the marvellous display of heritage and Odisha’s rich culture, fans can also relish authentic Odisha cuisine alongside other Indian and international cuisines at these special events.

To sum up, the state has truly gone above and beyond to make the Hockey World Cup 2023 a memorable experience and create a carnival-like atmosphere in the city.

Hero image credit: Instagram/sports_odisha
Featured image credit: Instagram/sports_odisha

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Where will the Men’s Hockey World Cup be held?

Answer: The Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 is currently taking place in Odisha, India.

Question: Where can I buy tickets for Hockey World Cup matches?

Answer: Tickets for the Hockey World Cup 2023 are available on Paytm Insider.

Question: When is the final match of the Hockey World Cup 2023?

Answer: The final match of the Hockey World Cup 2023 will be held in Bhubaneswar at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium.

