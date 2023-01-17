Hockey World Cup 2023: Tickets, Venue And Where You Can Stay In Odisha

Odisha is hosting the Hockey World Cup 2023 with much festivity and gaiety in two of its cities, Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. The Indian state welcomed 16 participating countries including Japan, Wales, France and Germany as well as their passionate fans for the tournament, which began on 13 January.

The 15th edition of the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup is taking place at the Kalinga Stadium and the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, and it’s being reported that the Odisha government has spent a whopping INR 1100 crore for hosting the tournament this year.

Welcoming Team Wales to their World Cup debut. Will the Welshmen map their victory here at the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023? Let’s find out! Join us here in Odisha as hockey comes home!#HockeyComesHome #HockeyWorldCup2023 #HockeyHaiDilMera #OdishaForHockey #HWC2023 pic.twitter.com/qttPgfrvcQ — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) January 16, 2023

Where can you buy tickets for the 2023 Hockey World Cup?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Department of Sports and Youth Services, Government of Odisha (@sports_odisha)

The Hockey World Cup began on a grand and celebratory note with fans lining up to witness the players in action. Tickets are being sold in three different categories, with prices also differing for Indian and international matches.

2023 Hockey World Cup ticket prices:

For Indian matches:

INR 500 for the west stands

INR 400 for the east stands

INR 200 for the north and south stands

For international matches

INR 500 for the west stands

INR 200 for the east stands

INR 100 for the north and south stands

Currently, the frenzy for the tournament has been so intense that, as of now, tickets for most matches are unfortunately sold out. Nevertheless, you can check out Paytm Insider to see if tickets become available in the near future.

Hockey World Cup 2023: Book a stay at these hotels in Odisha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Int Hockey Federation (@fihockey)

Fans can choose from Odisha’s premier and luxury hotels and resorts for their stay during the World Cup. The state is home to some of the most luxurious properties in Odisha, places that offer excellent hospitality and premium services. One can choose from a variety of options in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, all of which are located at a suitable distance from the stadiums. Here are a few properties you could opt for:

MAYFAIR Lagoon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAYFAIR Hotels & Resorts (@mayfairresorts)

Distance from stadium: Approximately 4 kilometres

Make your reservations here

Lemon Tree Premier Bhubaneswar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lemon Tree Hotels (@lemontreehotels)

Distance from stadium: Approximately 4 kilometres

Make your reservations here

Ginger Bhubaneshwar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ginger Hotels (@stayatginger)

Distance from stadium: Approximately 5 kilometres

Make your reservations here

VITS Bhubaneswar Hotel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VITS – Bhubaneswar (@vitsbhubaneswar)

Distance from stadium: Approximately 10 kilometres

Make your reservations here

Pro tip: Due to the massive number of fans flocking to the state, one might not get immediate reservations at properties in Bhubaneswar or Rourkela. In such cases, you can think about planning your stay in nearby cities like Ranchi or Jamshedpur.

Experience the rich culture and heritage of Odisha

People of Rourkela just not live hockey, they sleep & breathe hockey. For them #HWC2023 is not confined to the magnificent Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, it’s everywhere. Each lane, road & wall, the nook and corner of steel city celebrates the magic of hockey.#HockeyWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ntYJU975Sv — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) January 15, 2023

Olly Land offers a unique and memorable experience to fans

Odisha has planned grand experiences for hockey fans to indulge in. One of them is Olly Land at the Birsa Munda Stadium. This area has been specially created for hockey fans to engage in a unique and offbeat experience. Olly Land also features different art installations representing the state of Odisha, with tons of games and activities to partake in. The Kalinga Stadium also has similar areas for fans to visit and explore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hockey India (@hockeyindia)

As an add-on to the Hockey games, six major events are taking place simultaneously in the city. These include the DoT Fest which will feature live musical and stand-up comedy shows, an international food festival, BhuFesto (a storytelling festival), Ekamra walks (heritage walks), a night flea market and a photo exhibition called Sebe-O-Ebe.

Hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri @Naveen_Odisha inaugurated the @dotFEST at the IDCO Exhibition Ground today. In his address, the CM said that this is a moment of glory for Odisha, and we are here experiencing an ecstatic evening of honor. pic.twitter.com/Sb9jcqwqh0 — Dot.Fest (@dot_festbbsr) January 15, 2023

Apart from the marvellous display of heritage and Odisha’s rich culture, fans can also relish authentic Odisha cuisine alongside other Indian and international cuisines at these special events.

Glimpses from the Night Bazar at #RKLCityFest2023. Soak in the festive fervour with an array of shopping options and a wholesome spread to suit your palate.#OdishaTourism pic.twitter.com/xYggjIyiSa — Odisha Tourism (@odisha_tourism) January 17, 2023

To sum up, the state has truly gone above and beyond to make the Hockey World Cup 2023 a memorable experience and create a carnival-like atmosphere in the city.

Hero image credit: Instagram/sports_odisha

Featured image credit: Instagram/sports_odisha