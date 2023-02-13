ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Highlights, Schedule And Everything You Need To Know

The ICC T20 World Cup 2023 began with a thunderous victory for Team India against Pakistan. The tournament, which kicked off in South Africa’s Cape Town on 10 February, has ten teams scheduled to battle for the trophy. The host country clashed with Sri Lanka on the opening day, defeating the latter by four wickets. As of now, five matches have been played, with Sri Lanka, England and India being on the top of their respective leaderboards.

In the much-anticipated tournament, India will next clash with West Indies on Wednesday, with another match scheduled against England on 18 February and Ireland on 20 February.

Take a look at the extensive match schedule of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

13 February

Match 1: Ireland vs England

Match 2: South Africa vs New Zealand

14 February

Match 1: Australia vs Bangladesh

15 February

Match 1: West Indies vs India

Match 2: Pakistan vs Ireland

16 February

Match 1: Sri Lanka vs Australia

17 February

Match 1: West Indies vs Ireland

18 February

Match 1: England vs India

Match 2: South Africa vs Australia

19 February

Match 1: Pakistan vs West Indies

Match 2: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

20 February

Match 1: India vs Ireland

21 February

Match 1: England vs Pakistan

Match 2: South Africa vs Bangladesh

23 February

Semi-final 1: Winner Group 1 v Runner-up Group 2

24 February

Semi-final 2: Winner Group 2 v Runner-up Group 1

26 February

Final: Winner of Semi-Final 1 v Winner of Semi-Final 2

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup highlights: Match results, timings and where to watch

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is having its eighth edition this year which will take place between 10 and 26 February 2023. Countries like Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa, and Sri Lanka are in Group A, while India, England, Pakistan, West Indies, and Ireland are in Group B. There are at least fifteen matches scheduled before the semi-finals on 23 and 24 February 2023. Overall, there are 23 matches scheduled for the tournament, which will take place in three stadiums in South Africa. These include the Newlands in Cape Town, Boland Park in Paarl and St. George’s Park in Gqeberha.

The timings for the matches are 6:30 pm and 10:30 pm IST, while the knockout games are scheduled at 10:30 pm IST. However, it must be noted that the semi-finals and finals will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal, and Bhutan viewers can watch the match on the Star Sports network. As for other viewers, the match is being broadcast in Hong Kong and Malaysia on Astro Cricket, Starhub in Singapore and YuppTV for Southeast Asia. Fans who wish to witness the match live in South Africa can book their tickets from this link.

ICC also announced a star-studded commentary panel for the tournament, with India’s legend Mithali Raj alongside Mignon Du Preez and Sana Mir in the commentary box. Other commentators include Ian Bishop, Ebony-Rainford-Brent, Anjum Chopra, Nasser Hussain, Mel Jones and Lisa Sthalekar.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2023: what will be the prize money?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

While ICC is yet to announce the official prize money for the 2023 Women’s T20 Wolrd Cup, we can probably expect it to be either USD 1 million or upwards of it. This is because at the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup, the winning team was given a prize money of USD 1 million.

