ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: What Is The Prize Money At Stake?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is taking place at the moment, with the knockout stages just around the corner. While India is sitting in second place on its group’s leaderboard, it’s more likely than not that it will qualify for the semi-finals. The prospect of India potentially lifting another world cup trophy has also got people wondering, just what will be the prize money of the tournament?

For those living under a rock, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is an international championship for women’s Twenty20 International cricket that is held every two years. The tournament commenced on February 10 and will continue till February 26 in South Africa. It is being held at three venues in the country – Newlands in Cape Town, Boland Park in Paarl and St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth.

India make it to the semi-finals for the third successive time at the ICC Women’s #T20WorldCup 🤩 They beat Ireland in a rain-interrupted contest in their final group stage game 🙌 Report 👇#INDvIRE | #TurnItUp — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 20, 2023

In December 2020, the qualification process for the tournament was declared by the ICC. Being the host country, South Africa automatically qualified for the world cup, along with the other seven highest-ranked teams in the world that had competed in the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia. The last two spots were taken by Ireland and Bangladesh, who were the finalists in the qualifying tournament.

Countries participating in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

The big wicket has fallen in Paarl ☝️ The score is 43/1 in the eighth over… but it’s Hayley Matthews who’s gone. Follow LIVE 📝: https://t.co/z2zxdS48wR#PAKvWI | #T20WorldCup | #TurnItUp pic.twitter.com/sWefPuePsq — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 19, 2023

The teams participating in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup are as follows: South Africa, Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanks, West Indies, Bangladesh and Ireland. Originally set to take place in 2022, the T20 World Cup was postponed to February 2023 to avoid clashing with the FIFA World Cup. Each country’s team selected a squad of 15 people for the tournament, with Pakistan being the first nation to announce its team on December 14, 2022.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Prize money and its distribution

Total prize money of USD 2,450,000 (INR 20.28 crore) has been allotted for the tournament and will be allocated to different teams basis their performance.

The winning team will take home USD 1 million (INR 8.27 crore) with the losing finalist will receive USD 500,000 (INR 4.13 crore). The four teams that reach the semi-finals will each get USD 210,000 (INR 1.73 crore). Even teams that do not get past the group stage won’t go home empty-handed. They will each get USD 30,000 (INR 24.83 lakh). Not just that, the winner of every pool match will win USD 17,500 (INR 14.48 lakh).

