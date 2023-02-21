Home > Culture > Events > ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: What Is The Prize Money At Stake?
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: What Is The Prize Money At Stake?
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: What Is The Prize Money At Stake?

By: Sanika Achrekar, Feb 21 2023 7:40 pm

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is taking place at the moment, with the knockout stages just around the corner. While India is sitting in second place on its group’s leaderboard, it’s more likely than not that it will qualify for the semi-finals. The prospect of India potentially lifting another world cup trophy has also got people wondering, just what will be the prize money of the tournament?

For those living under a rock, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is an international championship for women’s Twenty20 International cricket that is held every two years. The tournament commenced on February 10 and will continue till February 26 in South Africa. It is being held at three venues in the country – Newlands in Cape Town, Boland Park in Paarl and St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth.

In December 2020, the qualification process for the tournament was declared by the ICC. Being the host country, South Africa automatically qualified for the world cup, along with the other seven highest-ranked teams in the world that had competed in the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia. The last two spots were taken by Ireland and Bangladesh, who were the finalists in the qualifying tournament.

Countries participating in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

The teams participating in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup are as follows: South Africa, Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanks, West Indies, Bangladesh and Ireland. Originally set to take place in 2022, the T20 World Cup was postponed to February 2023 to avoid clashing with the FIFA World Cup. Each country’s team selected a squad of 15 people for the tournament, with Pakistan being the first nation to announce its team on December 14, 2022.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Prize money and its distribution

Total prize money of USD 2,450,000 (INR 20.28 crore) has been allotted for the tournament and will be allocated to different teams basis their performance.  

The winning team will take home USD 1 million (INR 8.27 crore) with the losing finalist will receive USD 500,000 (INR 4.13 crore). The four teams that reach the semi-finals will each get USD 210,000 (INR 1.73 crore). Even teams that do not get past the group stage won’t go home empty-handed. They will each get USD 30,000 (INR 24.83 lakh). Not just that, the winner of every pool match will win USD 17,500 (INR 14.48 lakh).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: How much is the prize money for the Women's T20 World Cup winners?

Answer: The winning team will get USD 1 million (INR 8.27 crore) at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Question: Which team qualified for the semi finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023?

Answer: As of February 21, Australia and India have qualified for the semi-finals at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

Question: When is the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023?

Answer: The final of the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup is on February 26.

