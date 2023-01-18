India Open 2023: Dates, Schedule And Players To Watch

India Open 2023 is all set to commence on January 17 and will continue till January 22 in New Delhi. The badminton tournament, which has been taking place in India since 2008, will be held at Delhi’s KD Jadhav Indoor Hall this year. This is the first time, however, that the India Open has been upgraded to the super 750 status category.

For those not aware of the term, a super 750 status is one of six different levels that the BWF World Tour is divided into. The other five levels are the World Tour Finals, Super 1000, Super 500, Super 300 and Super 100. The 2023 India Open will be the second tournament of the 2023 BWF World Tour, the first being the Malaysia Open which happened earlier this month.

Popular names like Nozomi Okuhara, Carolina Marin, Akane Yamaguchi, Loh Kean Yew and Anthony Sinisuka Ginting will also be playing.

India Open 2023: What is its schedule?

Fans of the sport would be pleased to know that the India Open has a pretty easy-to-follow schedule. While the first round began on 17 January, the finals are scheduled for 22 January, which happens to fall on a Sunday. Here’s the full schedule of the tournament:

January 17: 1st Round

January 18: 1st Round

January 19: 2nd Round

January 20: Quarter-finals

January 21: Semi-finals

January 22: Finals

2023 India Open badminton championship: Who are the top players participating? India Open 2023 is going to see a plethora of top-tier players competing with each other to win the second major badminton tournament of the year. The 2023 Malaysian Open winners Viktor Axelsen and Akane Yamaguchi are participating in the tournament, as are other contenders like Loh Kean Yew, Lakshya Sen, Chen Yu Fei and PV Sindhu. Here is your low-down on all of the top players to watch in each division.

Men’s Singles View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viktor Axelsen 安赛龙 (@viktoraxelsen)

1. Viktor Axelsen – Denmark

2. Lee Zii Jia – Malaysia

3. Loh Kean Yew – Singapore

4. Jonatan Christie – Indonesia

5. Chou Tien-Chen –Taiwan

6. Anthony Sinisuka Ginting – Indonesia

7. Lakshya Sen – India

8. Kunlavut Vitidsarn – Thailand

Women’s Singles View this post on Instagram A post shared by 山口茜 AKANE.YAMAGUCHI (@akane.yamaguchi66)

Men’s Doubles

1. Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi – Japan

2. Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Ardianto – Indonesia

3. Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik – Malaysia

4. Mohammad Ahsan/Hendra Setiawan – Indonesia

5. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty – India

6. Kim Astrup/Anders Rasmussen – Denmark

7. Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi – Malaysia

8. Marcus Gideon/Kevin Sukamuljo – Indonesia

Women’s Doubles View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑷 𝑬 𝑨 𝑹 𝑳 𝒀 🍀 (@__pearlytan)

1. Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan – China

2. Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida – Japan

3. Kim So-yeong/Kong Hee-yong – South Korea

4. Jeong Na-eun/Kim Hye-jeong – South Korea

5. Jongkolphon Kitithrakul/Rawinda Prajongjai – Thailand

6. Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu – China

7. Lee So-hee/Shin Seung-chan – South Korea

8. Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan – Malaysia

Mixed Doubles View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dechapol Puavaranukroh (@bass_dechapol)

1. Zheng Siwei/Hang Yaqiong – China

2. Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapisree Taerattanachai – Thailand

3. Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino – Japan

4. Wang Yilyu/Huang Dongping – China

5. Seo Seung-jae/Chae Yoo-jung – South Korea

6. Tan Kian Meng/Lai Pei Jing – Malaysia

7. Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet – Hong Kong

8. Thom Gicquel/Delphine Delrue – France

Looking at the Indian players participating in the tournament

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yonex Sunrise India (@yonex_sunrise_india)

Being the host nation, there is a significant number of Indian players who are participating in the tournament. Here is a list of everyone you should be cheering for:

Men’s singles: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth

Women’s singles: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap

Men’s doubles: Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Krishna Prasad G/Vishnuvardhan Goud P

Women’s doubles: Shruti Mishra/N Sikki Reddy, Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand, Ashwini Bhat K/Shikha Gautam, Haritha Manazhiyil H/Ashna ROY

Mixed doubles: Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto

Where can you watch the badminton tournament live in India?

India Open 2023 will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and Badminton World Federation’s official YouTube channel BWF TV. The tournaments will also be telecast on the Eurosport TV channels in India.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Instagram/Saina Nehwal and Lakshya Sen)