Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023: What Is The Prize Money For The Tournament?

Organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season is about to commence on March 31 with a match between 2022 IPL champions Gujarat Titans and Chenna Super Kings in Ahmedabad.

After a gap of three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2023 IPL season will also be returning to its original home and away format where all the teams will play seven home games and seven away games. The 10 teams will play their home games at their home grounds across the nation.

A new season awaits and the @mipaltan captain is ready for the challenge 😎#MI fans, are you geared up to see @ImRo45 in action and lead the side to valuable victories in #TATAIPL 2023❓ pic.twitter.com/lfWrQMfFrF — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 25, 2023

A professional Twenty20 cricket league played in India, the Indian Premier League (IPL) made its debut in 2008 and is typically held annually between March and May. As of 2023, there are ten teams representing different cities in India, and each team comprises both Indian and international cricketers. Known for its high-octane matches, celebrity team owners, and large auction budgets, the league has also been credited with popularising Twenty20 cricket. Over the years, the tournament has produced many memorable moments and has been a platform for many young players to showcase their talent and earn a spot in their country’s national team.

IPL 2023: What is the prize money for the tournament?

Since its debut, the prize money for the winning team has been constantly increasing. In the 2022 IPL season, the total prize money was a whopping INR 46.5 crore. The winning team took home INR 20 crores, followed by the runners-up bagging INR 13 crore. The team which came in third place scored INR 7 crore while the team which placed fourth won INR 6.5 crore.

According to reports, for the 2023 IPL season, BCCI officials are considering increasing the prize money by 20 to 25 per cent though as of now, no official announcements have been made. So, by the looks of it, we can expect either a similar prize pool from 2022 with the winning team taking home INR 20 crore or a slightly higher one.

Apart from the regular prizes, we can also expect rewards for the Player of the Tournament, Most valuable player, Game changer of the Season, Emerging Player, Super Striker of the Season, Purple Cap winner, Orange Cap winner and more.

IPL 2023: Where to watch the 2023 IPL?

For the next five years and from this season onwards, Viacom18’s Jio Cinema app will stream the IPL matches on the internet and Star Sports will broadcast on television in India.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/IPL)