Lollapalooza To VH1 Supersonic: Live Concerts In India In 2023 To Get You Grooving

2023 is almost here, and it promises to be a year filled with loads of fun. And what’s equally fun is attending live concerts! So, here are some concerts in India that you need to add to your planner for 2023.

2023 seems to be a promising year already. With lower restrictions on travel, you can visit many places in India and abroad. What’s also back this time around is live concerts, which were banned throughout the pandemic. So, in case you are looking to go out to groove to music as your favourite artistes belt their top tracks live, these concerts in India are what you need to check out! We promise, these will be filled with a lot of fun, dance and of course, music.

Live concerts in India that you must attend in 2023

Arijit Singh Live, across India

Arijit Singh is set to mesmerise audiences across India with his soulful voice in 2023 through multiple tours. Bringing a soothing start to 2023, the singer will perform a live concert in Pune. The show is going to be one to watch out for, especially for the lovebirds who want to immerse themselves in his romantic voice. He will also perform in Kolkata, Bangalore and Delhi as part of his One Night Only tour.

When: January 27 to March 18, 2023

Where: Across cities

Book your tickets here.

Book your stay at The Oberoi New Delhi here

Love A-FAIR with Darshan Raval, across India

Darshan Raval, who gained immense popularity through his stint on a singing reality show, is best known for his independent tracks such as Asal Mein, Tum Mere, Teri Aankhon Mein and Bhula Dunga, and movie tracks such as Kamariya, Chogada and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, among others. Hear him live on stage across various cities as you swoon to his music and remember the love of your life!

When: January 21 to March 11

Where: Across cities

Book your tickets here.

Book your stay at Sayaji Vadodara here

Lollapalooza, Mumbai

Mumbai will play host to probably one of the biggest music festivals in 2023. Lollapalooza is set to hit the city in January and will showcase the best of indie-rock, EDM and more. With an artiste lineup of more than 40 artistes, including Imagine Dragons, AP Dhillon, The Strokes and more, this is one festival that will definitely be special!

When: January 28 and 29

Where: Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai

Book your tickets here.

Mahindra Blues Festival, Mumbai

Among the largest Blues festivals in Asia, Mahindra Blues Festival is set to hit Mumbai this February. Watch your favourite Blues artistes live in concert and groove to their tunes as you enjoy the two days of the festival to the fullest. This will be an event to remember!

When: February 11 and 12

Where: Mehboob Studios, Mumbai

Book your tickets here.

Book your stay at Trident Nariman Point here

VH1 Supersonic, Pune

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vh1 Supersonic (@vh1supersonic)

VH1 Supersonic is back after three years, and it is back with a bang! The three-day music festival will come complete with live concerts, flea markets and delectable eats to keep you fuelled through the days. The vibe and the experience is definitely one to watch out for!

When: February 24 to 26

Where: Mahalaxmi Lawns, Pune

Book your tickets here.

Book your stay at Hyatt Pune here

Jodhpur RIFF, Jodhpur

Rajasthan International Folk Festival, Jodhpur, also called Jodhpur RIFF, will be back on the stage against the regal Mehrangarh Fort in the backdrop. Prepare yourself for days of folk music from across the world, traditional performances and workshops that will not only entertain you, but enrich you as well.

When: October 26 to 30

Where: Mehrangarh Fort, Jodhpur

Know more here.

Book your stay at Radisson Jodhpur here

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Aditya Chinchure/Unsplash