Malaysia Open 2023: Day 2 Highlights And Top Players To Look Out For

The Malaysia Open 2023 is being held at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from January 10 to January 15. This badminton tournament features some of the best players in the world competing against each other and was upgraded from a BWF Super 750 to a BWF Super 1000 tournament. The Malaysia Open 2023 also kickstarts the BWF World Tour, which will culminate with the World Tour Finals in December.

The first two days of the Malaysia Open 2023 are reserved for the round of 32 matches of all five categories – men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

On January 12, 16 matches will be played in the tournament while the quarter-finals and semi-finals will be played on January 13 and 14, respectively. The finals will be played on January 15.

How many players will participate in Malaysia Open 2023?

In the 66th edition of the Malaysia Open, a total of 64 players will be participating in the singles matches, while 86 pairs will be participating in the doubles matches. Some of the top-seeded players competing this year include Viktor Axelsen, Carolina Marin, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy and Tai Tzu Ying.

Indian players to watch out for in Malaysian Open 2023:

PV Sindhu is making a comeback for the first time since winning a gold medal in women’s singles at the Commonwealth Games last year. No Indian has ever won any title at the Malaysian Open, so needless to say, expectations are high this year.

Here’s a list of all the Indian badminton champions participating in Men’s singles, Women’s singles, Men’s doubles and Women’s doubles.

Men’s singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, and HS Prannoy

Women’s singles: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, and Malvika Bansod

Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala

Women’s doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand, Ashwini Bhat K./Shikha Gauta

Malaysian Open Match Highlights (as of January 11)

It has been quite a disappointing Malaysian Open for Indian players so far. On Day 2, India’s top-ranked women’s player PV Sindhu got knocked out by her longtime rival Carolina Marin. In fact, most of India’s players have been knocked out of the tournament, with only HS Prannoy surviving in the single’s division.

Men’s singles match results

First Round

● Kidambi Srikanth lost to Kenta Nishimoto (19-21, 14-21)

● Lakshya Sen lost to HS Prannoy (24-22, 12-21, 18-21)

Women’s singles match results

First Round

● PV Sindhu lost to Carolina Marin (12-21, 21-10, 15-21)

● Saina Nehwal lost to Han Yue (12-21, 21-17, 12-21)

● Akarshi Kashyap lost to Hsu Wen-chi (10-21, 8-21)

● Malvika Bansod lost to An Se-young (9-21, 13-21)

Men’s Doubles match results

First Round

● Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Choi Sol-gyu and Kim Won-ho (21-16, 21-13)

● Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala lost to Kang Min-hyuk and Aaron Seo Seung-jae (10-21, 18-21)

Women’s Doubles match results

First Round

● Treesa Jolly and Gayathri Gopichand beat Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam (21-19, 21-14)

● Ashwini Bhat K and Shikha Gautam lost to Supissara Paewsampran & Puttita Supajirakul (10-21, 12-21)

Where to watch Malaysia Open 2023:

In India, fans can watch the live telecast of the Malayasia Open 2023 on the Sports18 channel. In case you wish to watch it on a streaming platform, VootSelect and Jio Cinema will be live-streaming the badminton tournament as well. BWF’s official YouTube channel will also be live-streaming the matches.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/ PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen)