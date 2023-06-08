India Will Be Hosting Miss World 2023: Here Are All The Details

In the past few months, we have seen many monumental events take place in India. Be it the Dior fashion show at the Gateway of India or the fashionable appearances at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center, we have witnessed it all. But wait until you hear this. World’s most coveted beauty pageant, Miss World 2023, will take place in India this year.

The official announcement was made by Julia Morley, Chairman of the Miss World Organisation, Karolina, and Jamil Saidi at a press conference in Delhi’s Oberoi hotel on 8 June. Representatives from 140 countries will be present in India over 30 days. Let us learn more about the beauty pageant that is to be hosted by India.

Miss World 2023: Date, location and venue

The date and venue for Miss World 2023 will be announced in the upcoming months. Interestingly, the 70th Miss World pageant took place at Puerto Rico’s José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in 2022.

How many countries are taking part in the beauty pageant?

A total of 89 countries will be participating in the competition. The 2023 edition of the pageant will see participants from Aruba, Australia, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, the British Virgin Islands, Croatia, Denmark, Ethiopia, Georgia, Greece, Guatemala, Guyana, India, Kazakhstan, Laos, Lebanon, Lesotho, Liberia, Montenegro, Morocco, Myanmar, New Zealand, Romania, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Suriname, Thailand and Zambia.

How can you watch Miss World 2023?

You can watch the beauty pageant live on the official Youtube channel.

Who is representing India at the competition?

22-year-old, Sini Shetty is going to represent India at the 71st Miss World pageant. She was crowned as Femina Miss India 2022.

Who was last crowned as Miss World?

Polish model, Karolina Bielawska was crowned Miss World 2021. She became the second Polish woman to win Miss World after Aneta Kręglicka, who won the title in 1989. Karolina is currently in India and has been busy with social work all across the country. She will also crown her successor at the Miss World 2023 event.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy Miss World official Instagram account

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India