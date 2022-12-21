6 Places Hosting The Most Epic New Year’s Eve Parties In Delhi

Want to bring in 2023 with a bang? Check out these new year parties in Delhi for a fantastic end to 2022 and a night filled with dancing.

2023 is less than two weeks away, and we’re all gearing up to bring in the year with a bang. Some of us are travelling, and others have already booked tables for new year’s brunches and dinners. Some may also have planned new year staycations (and if you haven’t till now, here’s where you need to look!). Many of us are also looking forward to spending the night at home, in solitude, celebrating with loved ones around.

However, there are some who still want to make plans and party their way into 2023. And when it comes to parties, Delhi definitely knows how to do them! So, make your new year party for 2022 all the more exciting as you head to these spots in Delhi for a night filled with fun.

Places to check out for a new year party in Delhi

SMAAASH, Noida

If you’re looking for new year parties in Noida, SMAAASH is here for you! Delhi-NCR’s favourite bowling alley has organised a fun new year party for all its guests. Complete with free-flowing alcohol, DJs, delectable snacks and more, this is the party you definitely want to be at!

Place: SMAAASH, DLF Mall of India, Noida

Price: INR 999 onwards

Book here.

SOHO Delhi

Welcome 2023 with a bash as you dress in your best. Head to SOHO Delhi for one of the best new year parties in Delhi in 2022, and bring the house down with your groovy moves. Resident DJs Anuj and Anirudh will play your favourite party tunes as you eat and drink your heart out!

Where: SOHO Delhi, Hotel Ashok, Chanakyapuri

Time: 10:00 pm onwards

Contact: +91 91148 58585/ +91 95407 08585 (for reservations)

Crowne Plaza Greater Noida

Bring in the new year with gala celebrations at Crowne Plaza Greater Noida. Enjoy a fun evening grooving to the music with live bands, premium beverages and unlimited food. A designated DJ and kids’ zone will ensure that everyone has their own space to enjoy to the fullest!

Where: Crowne Plaza Greater Noida

Contact: 0120 6735 000 (for details and reservations)

Book here.

Andaz Delhi

Andaz Delhi is set to bring in 2023 with scrumptious cuisine and live music on New Year’s Eve. Book your table and head to AnnaMaya Food Hall on December 31 for a flavoursome feast, consisting of a roasted turkey, suckling pig, lamb tikka and nut loaf, along with a variety of crab-based eats. Pair these with some refreshing cocktails as you groove to live music. Click awesome pictures at the setup here, and make the last night of 2022 one to remember.

Where: AnnaMaya Food Hall, Andaz New Delhi Aerocity

Price: INR 5,500 plus taxes per person without alcohol; INR 7,500 plus taxes per person with alcohol

Contact: +91 85888 04222 (for reservations)

Privee

You’ve grooved to his tracks all your childhood, and here’s your chance to see him live! The Amplifier sensation, Imran Khan, is ready to set the stage on fire this New Year’s Eve at Privee, promising what will be the New Year Party of 2022 in Delhi. Groove to his music and enjoy the best of food and beverages as you bring in 2023 with your favourite ones.

Where: Privee, Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel, Ashoka Rd, Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Price: INR 8,499 onwards

Contact: +91 99999 75566 (for reservations)

Book here.

Ramada Gurgaon Central

Put your dancing shoes on as you head to one of the best places to bring in 2023. Ramada Gurgaon Central is hosting a gala bash for all of you, filled with hours of dancing, unlimited cocktails and the most scrumptious eats! The hotel has two fun events for the night – a Bollywood night at Emerald, and an International Enigma at Cafe Rouge. Dance the entire night as you fuel yourself with cocktails and eats, and bring in 2023 with your loved ones.

Where: Ramada Gurgaon Central

Price: INR 12,999 onwards

Contact: +91 95822 29501 (for details and reservations)

Book here.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Shutterstock

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India