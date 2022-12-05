Sunburn Goa 2022: What You Need To Know To Before Attending The Music Festival

Sunburn Festival is almost here, with its three-day long event in Goa. The music fest will travel through India in December, before its final showdown in the party capital from December 28 to 30. And if you’re planning on visiting, here’s everything that you need to know.

Sunburn is among Asia’s biggest EDM (Electronic Dance Music) festivals. It began in 2007 as a three-day music festival in Goa (called Sunburn Goa). The music festival, since then, has evolved, turning into a place where the best of music, entertainment and experiences come together in harmony.

Sunburn, which hosts events throughout the year through Sunburn Arena, is set to be back this year-end with Sunburn Goa. The festival, which will take place in the state from December 28-30, will see some of the best Indian and international artistes perform and entertain thousands of fans attending the event.

If you’re planning on visiting this time around, here is everything that you’ll need to know about the festival, plus the dos and don’ts!

Sunburn Goa 2022: All you need to know

The festival has brought to India the world’s top DJs in the past, including David Guetta, Swedish House Mafia, Avicii and so many more. This year, Sunburn Goa will host artistes such as Nicky Romero, Afrojack, Black Coffee, Lost Frequencies, and many, many more.

The theme of the 16th edition of the festival is ‘The Future Is Now’, which will be showcased throughout the high-octane festival in Vagator, Goa. The event will be held across seven stages, which will host over 120 Indian and international artistes, Sunburn Goa’s website states.

Event details

The festival will be held in accordance with all government guidelines and permissions, along with ensuring that the best practices are undertaken to make fans’ safety a priority. Apart from this, the festival will also feature a specially curated F&B village and flea market, to keep guests entertained throughout.

The festival will also have a carnivalesque, touristy vibe, with a Sunset Point, Open Air Cinema, Bungee Jumping, Zip Line, Ferris Wheel and a variety of other engaging activities. This is not all – you can also camp out on the grounds in Vagator, with comfortable, best-in-class camping facilities and accommodations.

Sunburn Goa will be inaugurated with an opening party on December 27, with several afterparties through the three days. A closing party on New Year’s Eve will help you bring in 2023 with a full festive spirit.

Ticket Price: INR 2,500 onwards

Things to keep in mind before attending Sunburn Goa 2022

You must be 18 or above to be allowed entry into the festival

Once purchased, the tickets will not be refunded, even if the event is rescheduled.

You’ll be required to have a valid Photo ID card on you in case you’re picking up tickets from the Box Office.

A maximum of 10 tickets can be purchased by an individual.

