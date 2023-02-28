Best Events Happening In India In March To Bookmark On Your Calendars

Major cities across India are geared up for a fun March, with the most versatile set of events. We’re talking about one-of-a-kind Holi bashes, flea markets, musical performances, art galleries, and more. Here’s a look at a few we’re pencilling in our calendars.

March is a festive time in the country, with the celebration of good over evil – read Holi – leading to a series of verdant hues populating the streets weeks prior to the day itself. Add to that, International Women’s Day – and there are plenty of reasons to step out this month. And brands across the country have got the memo – setting up a series of exciting flea markets, poetry performances, musical acts, and more. Whether you’re the kind to enjoy the serenity of art galleries or prefer being in the midst of the bustle of a concert – there’s something in the store for everyone. Here’s a look at the best events in India for this month.

Events in March that are on our social radar

Mumbai

#HGStreet Festival 2023

If you’re in the maximum city, this month is all about a one-of-a-kind celebration of all things homegrown and South Asian – from music, art, and food to photography, sports, and film. On the itinerary for the two-day fiesta are five stages, forty acts, four after-parties, four immersive brand labs, eight exhibitions, six workshops, six panels, and a fashion show, amongst other events. Thirty visual artists and fifteen homegrown brands add to the festivities. Head on over to the 80,000 sq. ft. space for the experience of a lifetime.

Where: Richardson and Cruddas Mills, Byculla

When: March 18-19

The Big Turf Carnival

For a weekend of flea markets, homegrown delicacies, and a host of fun activities – BookMyShow has curated The Big Turf Carnival. The first of its kind, the event will feature horse races in the evening, the world’s largest inflatable obstacle course, caricature artists, foot massages arranged by the National Association for Blind (NAB), and a host of other unique experiences. We’re also grabbing our bowls of popcorn for a movie under the stars. Don’t miss out!

Where: Mahalaxmi Race Course

When: March 18-19

Macaqophony by Gargi Chandola at Method Kalaghoda

Art aficionados, this March has a showcase of traditional Indian miniatures in store, courtesy of self-trained visual artist Gargi Chandola. Spotlighted at this event in India are stories of an anonymous woman who protects, vies for, and collects her most precious resource, the banana. Also featured is a monkey with a similar goal. Together, they spark a conversation about humanity and its psyche. Don’t miss out. For more information, head here.

Where: Method Kalaghoda, 86, Nagindas Master Rd, Kala Ghoda, Fort

When: Until March 12

Delhi-NCR

Sinf-e-Ahanan – Story of Strong Women

A set of women poets and storytellers – including revered names like Nidhi Kaushik and Swetcha Prasad – are set to take the stage this month to celebrate the resilience of women and tell stories that deserve to be heard. Giving voice and agency to a community of strong humans, the event – titled Sinf-e-Ahan – is non-ticketed and accessible to everyone. Don’t miss out.

Where: The Comedy Theatre, Gurgaon

When: March 4, 1:00 pm onwards

IBTIDA – Ek Mehfil presents ‘Gul- Phoolon ki Holi’

In the spirit of Holi – IBTIDA has a unique celebration in store. On offer is a sundowner marked by the flowers of India, sans colours and water. Recreating Vrindavan while staying true to the spirit of coming together – this event will also feature the melodious voice of award-winning singer Kavita Set. Don’t miss out on the romance of it all and for more information, head here.

Where: Amaara Farms, Delhi

When: March 5

Which of these events in India do you most look forward to heading to this month?

