Van Gogh 360 Exhibition: What To Expect From The Immersive Experience In Delhi

After a successful Mumbai edition, the Van Gogh 360 exhibition is now in Delhi. The immersive experience brings us Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh’s paintings in a never-seen-before way in India.

Thanks to Emily in Paris season 1, where the protagonist, Emily, and her love interest Gabriel have a moment sitting at a Starry Night light show, such immersive shows have become a household name. And, India is having its moment with more displays planned in Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and more cities throughout this year.

What to expect at Van Gogh 360 Delhi?

Set up in the parking lot at DLF Surface (opposite Cyber Hub) in Gurugram, the exhibition is divided into two parts. As you enter, there’s a bar where you can get a drink to take with you inside. The first part is the education room, giving a glimpse into Van Gogh’s personal life, his mental health struggle, and his many paintings and how they came about.

Then you move into the immersive exhibition room. This is where the magic happens. The organisers have brought together almost 300 Van Gogh paintings to create this dynamic experience. Although there are ample opportunities to take pictures and videos, I would suggest finding a place to sit and just enjoy the moving paintings. From Starry Night to Almond Blossom and self-portraits, this is a delight for art lovers.

How to reach the Van Gogh Delhi exhibit

By Metro: Sikanderpur is the closest station on the Yellow Line and IndusInd Bank Cyber City is on the Rapid Metro.

By road: Take a cab to DLF Surface, Parking Lot 5

Timings and ticket price

Monday to Sunday: From 9 am to 9.30 pm (last entry at 9 pm). There is a break from 11 am to 5 pm.

Ticket prices for weekdays (Monday to Friday): Starting from INR 699

Ticket prices for weekends (Saturday and Sunday): Starting from INR 999

Book here.

While tickets are available till 30 April for now, the exhibition will run through May as well.

Our tips:

Visit the Van Gogh Delhi exhibition on a weekday morning to avoid the crowd.

Carry something warm as it can get really cold inside the exhibition.

Find out more details about Van Gogh 360°™ India here.

All images credit: Divya Jain

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India