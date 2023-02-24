VH1 Supersonic 2023: Dates, Venue, Artist Lineup, Flea Markets And Other Things To Keep In Mind

We had to say goodbye to a lot of good things during the pandemic. This included the annual music festival that took place yearly in Pune. Headed by Nikhil Chinapa, VH1 Supersonic has finally returned for its 2023 edition. The wildly popular multi-genre music festival is bringing together some of the best-known artists under one roof. This includes the likes of Anne Marie, CKay, Tyga, Farhan Akhtar, Prateek Kuhad, and more.

Regulars are obviously quite familiar with how to go about exploring the festival, but this time around new changes have been added to the mix to ensure you have the maximum entertainment when attending the musical event. Mahalakshmi Lawns will light up with the themes of EDM, Rock, Indie, Pop, Techno, Hip-Hop, and Reggae, and be ensured that you will have a really good time here.

Chinapa and his team have made major tweaks for the 2023 VH1 Supersonic music festival. From different stages to celebrate different genres of music to a massive space reserved for a beautiful flea market, you are in for a great surprise. “Be there, be free,” is Chinapa’s motto and he wants you to follow this mantra religiously when at the music festival. Here’s everything you need to know to navigate the event and enjoy it to the fullest.

VH1 Supersonic 2023: Stages to explore, flea markets, artists lineup and more

You will find your favourite artists performing around five distinct stages. The main stage is dedicated to Pop, Hip Hop, Jazz and Indie Pop. Another stage adjacent to the main stage will feature live music and a car show by NEXA. The music will be played alternatively at these two stages. All you have to do is turn around. The Reggae stage has become bigger and will host several techno artists. Smoke House Deli, Salt Water Cafe, Slink & Bardot, Boss Burger, Dope Coffee, SOCIAL, and more such brands will serve you some delicious meals and drinks.

The new VH1 Supersonic stages

Apart from the main stage, the NEXA live stage and the Reggae stage, two more stages have been added. The BudX Spectrum stage will host some of the best techno artists throughout the three-day event. The team has also joined hands with SOCIAL to erect the Cirque du Social area. Giving you the feel of a carnival, this area is a dedicated air-conditioned spot where you can enjoy different genres of music. It is the best place to be in the afternoons to avoid the heat.

The Green Street

Green Street is a space dedicated just to clicking pictures and making reels. Several cool backdrops have been erected in this area for you to come and take amazing pictures. Sneakerheads, there is a surprise for you as well. A showcase of the best sneakers can also be spotted in this area. Also, find a dedicated space with the biggest brands ready to offer you cool merchandise.

The VH1 Supersonic Super Street

It is natural for anyone to feel hungry after enjoying some great music, and you will not be disappointed at all. You will find several food stalls across the ground to explore. Do not miss the grand flea market area called Super Street while you are on the exploration spree. A very Instagrammable area of the music festival, you will find small pop-ups in this space. Shop your heart out and find some of the best stuff in the most colourful area of the flea.

Pre-Gaming at VH1 Supersonic

The crowd at VH1 Supersonic knows exactly what pre-gaming means, but this time they will not have to wander around to get charged up for the event. During the afternoons at the music festival, the drinks will come with a 1+1 combo offer. This ensures that you are pre-gaming at the event and also enjoying some good music while you are at it. The stages have shades as well so that you are not bothered by the heat as you party your weekend away.

Other things to keep in mind

There are a few things that you need to know before you attend the VH1 Supersonic festival today. Firstly, the best arrangements have been made to ensure that you have a good time at the festival. Dedicated spaces for foot and back massages have also been designed. If you ever get tired of dancing, you can always come and book an appointment for yourself. You can also unwind while sipping on some signature cocktails that have been curated for the festival.

The distance between several stages is quite less, which means very less walking for you. However, the Mahalaxmi Grounds is a little far from the main roads of the city, so ensure that you have your travel arranged. The festival will go on till 11:30 pm and the best time to arrive at the venue would be around 3:00 pm for the pre-gaming session. While the performances will get over at 10:30, you can chill in the arena and have delicious meals, and drinks and enjoy some acoustic performances till the end.

Lastly, as Chinapa told us, don’t charge your phones and just enjoy the event phone-free. Immerse yourself in the music and enjoy the three-day-long music festival to the fullest. And of course, be there – be free.

Dates: 24-25-26 February

Venue: Mahalaxmi Lawns, 100 FT, DP Rd, near Rajaram Bridge, Karve Nagar,

Timing: 3:00 pm – 11:30 pm

For more information, visit their official website here.

All Images: Courtesy VH1 Supersonic/Instagram

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India