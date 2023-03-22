2023 Women’s Premier League (WPL): What Is The Prize Money Of The Inaugural Season?

Organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the Women’s Premier League is a T20 franchise league that is being held in India this year. Based on the popular Indian Premier League, five teams are participating in the tournament’s inaugural season. So, let’s take a closer look at the teams participating this year, the prize money at stake and where you can watch the matches unfold.

At the end of the league stage, here’s how the Points Table stands! 🙌@DelhiCapitals seal their position in the Final while @mipaltan and @UPWarriorz face each other in the eliminator of the #TATAWPL 👏 pic.twitter.com/ATEkKKkI78 — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 21, 2023

2023 Women’s Premier League: What is the prize money at stake?

Starting on March 4, the WPL will see its final take place on March 26. According to the ICC, the total prize money for the Women’s Premier League is a whopping INR 10 crores. The winning team will score INR 6 crores, while the runner-up will take home INR 3 crores. This means the two teams that reach the final will win a significant chunk of the total prize money. The remaining amount of INR 1 crore will be won by the team that comes in third place.

Women’s Premier League 2023: Schedule and major teams playing in the tournament

For the inaugural season of the WPL, a total of 22 matches will be played, including one eliminator and one final. The teams that are playing are as follows: Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Banglore, UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants. All matches for the 2023 season will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Where to watch WPL 2023?

Earlier this year, Viacom18 announced that it had acquired the global media rights for the television and digital broadcasts of the tournament. As such, the tournament is being broadcast live in India on the Sports18 TV channel. Additionally, you can also watch matches on the JioCinema app.

Internationally, the WPL tournament is being broadcast live in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Canada and South Africa. In the UK, it is being broadcast on Sky Sports while in Australia, it is being broadcast on Fox Sports Australia. Willow TV is broadcasting live matches in the United States and Canada, while SuperSports is doing the same in South Africa.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Instagram/WPL)