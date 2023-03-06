World Test Championship 2023: What Is The Prize Money For The Tournament?

The World Test Championship (WTC) finals, organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC), are all set to be played at The Oval in June 2023. As we wait to see whether India qualifies for the final, fans have been wondering about the prize money that is at stake for this championship.

Australia win the Third Test by 9 wickets. #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 will aim to bounce back in the fourth and final #INDvAUS Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad 👍🏻👍🏻 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/t0IGbs2qyj @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/M7acVTo7ch — BCCI (@BCCI) March 3, 2023

On March 3, Australia beat India by nine wickets in Indore, becoming the first team to secure their place in the finals of the 2023 World Test Championship. The two contenders for the remaining slot in the finals are India and Sri Lanka. If India goes on to win its upcoming match in Ahmedabad, then the team will play against Australia in London during the finals.

After winning its match against India, Australia gained the top spot in the WTC rankings with 148 points. Even if Australia lose the 4th Test in Ahmedabad, they will still reserve their top spot on the points table.

World Test Championship 2023: What is the prize money for the winners?

Besides the prestigious trophy, the winners of the World Test Championship will also receive a handsome prize money of a whooping USD 1.6 million (INR 13.1 crore) While the runner-up will take home USD 800,000 (INR 6.5 crore). In case of a draw, the prize money will be split equally between the two finalists.

The remaining World Test Championship matches are as follows:

8-12 March: South Africa v West Indies (2nd Test) – Johannesburg, South Africa

9-13 March: New Zealand v Sri Lanka (1st Test) – Christchurch, New Zealand

9-13 March: India v Australia (4th Test) – Ahmedabad, India

17-21 March: New Zealand v Sri Lanka (2nd Test) – Wellington, New Zealand

