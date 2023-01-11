‘Argentina, 1985’: Everything To Know About The Film That Beat ‘RRR’ At The Golden Globes

Today was a great day for the Indian film industry as RRR became a Golden Globe winner. The film defeated tough competition in the Best Original Song category, including the likes of Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga, to win for the energetic ‘Naatu Naatu’. However, RRR wasn’t able to win the Best Non-English Language Film category as it was bested by an Argentine film that you might not have heard of, until now. Well, it’s time to brush up on your movie trivia as we tell you everything you need to know about Argentina, 1985, the film that defeated RRR.

Everything to know about the Golden Globe-winner Argentina, 1985

Directed by Santiago Mitre and written by Mariano Llinás, Santiago Mitre and Martín Mauregui, Argentina, 1985 won the Golden Globe for Best Non-English Language Film by defeating some really tough competition. Its fellow nominees were S. S. Rajamouli’s RRR, the Cannes Grand Prix-winning Belgian film Close, the South Korean romantic thriller Decision to Leave, and the German war film All Quiet on the Western Front (adapted from the novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque).

Argentina, 1985: A film on ‘Trial of the Military Juntas’

Real-life events inspired the Golden Globe winner Argentina, 1985. In this historical drama, Mitre sheds light on the possible toppling of the military junta that ruled Argentina from 1976 to 1983. The film is also a dramatic retelling of the Trails of the Junta that took place in 1985 and sought accountability for the horrific crimes of the brutal civil-military dictatorship that plagued the country from 1976 to 1983.

Inspired by the true story of Argentine public prosecutors Julio Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo, the film features heartfelt performances by Ricardo Darín, Peter Lanzani, Gina Mastronicola, Alejandra Flechner, and Santiago Armas Estevarena.

After winning the Golden Globe, the Amazon Studios production has clearly jolted ahead in the race for the Oscar in the same category. With RRR not even qualifying to be India’s selection, the stars seem to be aligning for Argentina, 1985.

Where to watch the Golden Globe Winning Film Argentina, 1985?

Amazon released Argentina, 1985 on September 29 2022 (in theatres), and October 21 2022 (on its OTT platform Prime Video). The studio describes the film as a “David-vs-Goliath battle”. The film has also received critical acclaim, with The Guardian’s review from September 2022 giving it four stars and summarising “It’s a forthright, muscular and potent movie.”

Now a Golden Globe winner, Argentina, 1985 has previously won the SIGNIS Award Special Mention, FIPRESCI Award at the Venice International Film Festival, People’s Choice Award at the San Sebastián International Film Festival, and the Best Latin-American Film at Forqué Awards, besides several other nominations at different international film festivals.

