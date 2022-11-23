Avatar: The Way of Water’s Final Trailer Features Breathtaking New Visuals

The final trailer of Avatar: The Way of Water dropped on 22 November 2022, proving once and for all that director James Cameron is ready to deliver a sequel that might outdo the original in every department.

The latest trailer is the second that the makers have dropped in November. It focuses on the new characters in the film and shows the underwater world of Pandora in far more detail than previous trailers.

As per the film’s official synopsis, the story of Avatar: The Way of Water is “set more than a decade after the events of the first film” and is about “the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.”

More details about Avatar: The Way of Water

Stunning visuals of Pandora’s blue oceans

The visuals in the final trailer of Avatar: The Way of Water are outstanding, with viewers especially praising the CGI work.

The trailer shows how the younger members of the Sully family, who belong to the Omaticaya clan that populates Pandora’s forests, are trying to get along with the Metkayina clan, who primarily have control over the oceans of the planet.

Several breathtaking scenes show how the young Sully family members try to bond with water beasts with help of the Metkayina clan, learn to breathe underwater, explore the depths of the oceans, and even find love.

The final trailer soon moves to the film’s core plot — a renewed human invasion on their planet and the spirited defence put up by the united Na’vi people inspired by Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña).

Apart from Worthington and Saldaña, the sequel will have CCH Pounder, who plays Mo’at, as a prominent returning cast member. Kate Winslet, who portrays Ronal, is among the most significant new faces.

High expectations from sequel

Avatar: The Way of Water is the first sequel to Avatar (2009) — the highest-grossing film of all time. It is the first of four planned sequels to the original film — each of which is set to be released with a gap of around two years between them.

Expectations are understandably very high from the sequel, especially because it has been over 10 years since the original hit the screens and also because Cameron has a track record of blockbuster success with films such as Aliens (1986), The Terminator (1984), Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) and Titanic (1997).

A day before the release of the final trailer, Disney+ announced that the 2009 film is now available for streaming on the platform.

We’re headed back to Pandora. Prepare for Avatar: The Way of Water by streaming #Avatar now on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/WwyqniLAwh — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) November 21, 2022

Avatar: The Way of Water is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on 16 December 2022. It has also been cleared for release in China, whose censors allow only a select few Hollywood movies to be screened in the country.

The development has boosted the film’s chances of becoming a major box office grosser. According to reports, the original film earned around USD 265 million of its international earnings of USD 2.13 billion from China alone. Domestic ticket sales contributed to the remaining total gross of USD 2.91 billion.

