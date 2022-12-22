Read The True Story Of The ‘Beast Of Bangalore’ Umesh Reddy, The Serial Killer Who Terrified Bangalore In The 90s

“Bangalore suddenly started looking very dangerous.” Why did the IT city abruptly turn unsafe? What was it that terrified Bangaloreans to its core? All these questions and more are answered in the latest instalment of the docuseries Indian Predator: The Beast of Bangalore. Released on Netflix on Dec 16, this docuseries documents the violent and most gruesome offences committed by serial killer Umesh Reddy. Shockingly, The Beast of Bangalore is a true crime story where the saviour turns savage.

Bearing resemblance to the likes of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Conversations With A Killer: John Wayne Gacy, and BTK: Confession Of A Serial Killer among many others, The Beast of Bangalore is about a police officer named Umesh Reddy who reigned terror in the IT city from 1996-2002. Reddy, a former police officer, committed several misdemeanours with women at large especially in his home state, Karnataka. He specifically connived the women who were either single or widowed as collected their clothing and pieces of jewelleries as keepsakes.

All about Umesh Reddy: The Beast of Bangalore

Reddy got the moniker of The Beast of Bangalore as he exacted macabre violence on the women. Born in Chitradurga, that is on the outskirts of Bangalore, Reddy’s criminal activities dates back to 1996 when he was posted in Kashmir as a CRPF officer. He attempted to rape a commandant’s daughter. Later, he fled to Chitradurga district and joined the District Armed Reserve (DAR) Police. Incidentally, the DAR wasn’t aware of his record with the CRPF and thus the mayhem began in Karnataka.

A total of 18 women fell prey to Reddy’s violence. He was convicted only in nine cases though – the prominent being the 1998 case wherein raped and murdered a 37-year-old widow in Peenya. How he escaped from the clutches of the judicial system for so long is a matter that baffled one and all. The abusive perpetrator was sentenced to death in 2009 by the Karnataka High Court but the Supreme Court later commuted his death sentence to a 30-year prison term in 2022 after he filed a mercy petition. As of today, Reddy is languishing in the Belagavi jail.

More about Indian Predator: The Beast of Bangalore

Written and directed by Ashwin Rai Shetty, The Beast of Bangalore is produced by Vice Studios takes the audience through the criminal mind of Umesh Reddy who carefully chose his victims and assaulted them. The atrociousness of his crimes, his negrophilic tendencies and his coercive abuse is what made Reddy, The Beast of Bangalore.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Netflix

