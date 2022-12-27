Happy Birthday Salman Khan! His Best Movies To Binge-Watch Today

In a career spanning almost three decades now, Salman Khan has often shaken up the box office with his blockbuster movies. From romantic comedies to out-n-out action films, Salman has given the audience some iconic roles in all these years. His beginnings were humble when he made his acting debut with the 1988 film Biwi Ho To Aisi. He landed a supporting role for himself in the film. But he did not stick to it for very long. The actor was offered the leading role in Sooraj R. Barjatya’s romantic family drama Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989. The film became one of the highest-grossing Indian films at that time, and what followed is history. Today, Salman Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday, and has become an icon in his own right.

The 1990s were his prime years when Salman Khan established himself as a hit actor in Bollywood. He made a name with his several commercially successful films, including the romantic drama Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994), the action thriller Karan Arjun (1995), the comedy Biwi No.1 (1999), and the family drama Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999). 2010 was a great year for him after a long decade of a rocky career. At that time, he gave hits like Dabangg (2010), Ready (2011), Bodyguard (2011), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Dabangg 2 (2012), Kick (2014), and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and dramas such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) and Sultan (2016).

This doesn’t come as a shock but Salman Khan has starred in 10 of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year, the highest for any actor. And that’s not it. Apart from his flourishing acting career, he is a television presenter including being the host of Bigg Boss, and promotes humanitarian causes through his charity, the Being Human Foundation. Let’s check out some of his films that remain iconic even now.

Salman Khan birthday: Best movies of the ‘Dabangg’ star to binge watch today