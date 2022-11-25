Bhediya Review: Twitter Says Varun Dhawan’s Werewolf Thriller Is Gripping And Hilarious!

Straight out of Bollywood film producer Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe, Bhediya, a supernatural thriller has released domestically and has piqued the audience’s interest. Right from the moment the trailer of the film released, Bhediya had the audience gobsmacked with its scenic landscapes and jaw dropping VFX. The Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon starrer has only added excitement to the last leg of 2022 and the early Bhediya reviews pouring in on Twitter are remarkable to say the least.

With Bhediya, Bollywood dives into this mystic world of werewolves. The light-hearted flick delves into the protagonist’s oddity where he transforms into this supernatural being after being bitten by one. What follows is a comical conniption with one-liner punches and quirky dialogues attempting to tickle the audience’s funny bone. Musical scores like Jungle mein kaand ho gaya add to the already looming questions of how, where and what exactly took place deep within the forests of Arunachal.

Meanwhile songs like Thumkeshwari have had the audience believe that they won’t miss out on the quintessential Bollywood ‘masala’. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya which is expected to occupy almost 3000 screens in the domestic market is all set to entertain you.

Bhediya Review: Here’s what got the Twitterati talking

Early reviews suggest that the viewers are onboard with this mystical outing and are loving the camaraderie between Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak. Kriti Sanon as Dr. Anika is equally amusing, and people are appreciating her performance as the not so traditional doctor. Not to forget, Deepak Dobriyal of course with his perfect comic timing who has the viewers chuckling.

#Bhediya is masterpiece and one of the best film of 2022 Gripping screenplay with scary scenes is usp of film#Varundhawan deserve National award for his performance #kriitisanon is the real villain in film not curse of #Bhediya Rating : 4.5/5 Prediction : 205 cr net — Alankar singh (@alankar6427) November 24, 2022

#Bhediya ~ Harmless entertainer. Its engaging throughout with some hilarious scenes, suspense & good VFX work. @Varun_dvn is

superb as werewolf 🐺 & a likeable @kritisanon. End-Credit scene👌🤣 (3.5☆/5) pic.twitter.com/5QMtrHZHqz — Prince Prithvi (@PrincePrithvi) November 24, 2022

#Bhediya First Review from Overseas! @Varun_dvn gets a chance to dabble in a new genre and he excels thoroughly. He genuinely gives an earnest performance. @kritisanon delivers a fine performance. She is looking Stunning ! Overall, A Pasia Vasool Entertainer. 3.5⭐️/5⭐️ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) November 24, 2022

Bollywood has experimented and explored the horror-comedy genre with the likes of Bhoot Bangla and Chamatkar in the 90s, but it is only with recent films like Bhool Bhulaiya, Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Stree and, Roohi that it has started creating a niche in this category. With Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya, we are sure it is only going to bolster. Baaki Sab Theek, Bhediya is surely not just Chal Raha Hai but in fact Daudh Raha Hai as the audience is loving Varun-Kriti’s latest outing.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India