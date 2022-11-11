Twitter Praises ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, Calls It A Moving Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever released in theatres on 11th November 2022, and the reviews are in from Twitter users.

It was one of the most-anticipated films of 2022, especially because it pays a heartfelt tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular hero and got critical acclaim in 2018.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the final film of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and leads to films of Phase 5 and Phase 6 of the franchise which were announced at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in July 2022.

No T’Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Marvel Studios had already announced that Boseman’s character of T’Challa, who becomes the Black Panther in the 2018 film, will not be recast and that the sequel will show a new character assuming the identity of the Wakandan superhero.

Thus, T’Challa is already shown as having passed away in the story of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Now, without their king, the people of Wakanda are forced to defend their world from forces wanting to tap into the kingdom’s vibranium resources and its technology.

Above all, they must also face the might of Namor — the king of the underwater world of Talokan.

Who plays whom in the film

The film stars Letitia Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor and Angela Bassett as Ramonda, among others.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film is the second-longest title in the MCU behind Avengers: Endgame (2019) with a runtime of two hours and 41 minutes.

Before its wide theatrical release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had its world premiere at the El Capitan Theatre and the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on 26 October.

What international critics said about the movie

Several top critics praised the film for the direction of the story, the performances, the tribute to Boseman and the cinematic experience.

Dana Stevens for Slate said that the film is a “gajillion-dollar comic-book blockbuster about something as complex and interior as the act of female mourning.”

Writing for The Straits Times, John Lui remarked that the film’s mourning for Boseman “is deep and heartfelt.”

The New York Times’ A.O. Scott writes that being a Ryan Coogler film, it has the “director’s signature interplay of genre touchstones, vivid emotions, and allegorical implications.”

But some critics gave the film an average review.

Ann Hornaday of The Washington Post said that the film feels “hopelessly stalled” and has an “uninvolving, occasionally incoherent story.”

Robert Daniels of RogerEbert.com said that despite having its heart in the right place, the film “is in the wrong mindset and in the worst space.”

Here is what Twitter users are saying about the film

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is powerful, epic and highly emotional. All things considered I don’t know how this could’ve turned out any better than it was. Ryan Coogler’s resume remains impeccable. Full spoiler review coming to @screenoffscript 🎬 pic.twitter.com/pt4UOmbwRT — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) November 11, 2022

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER sort of feels like the rogue one of the mcu?? does not know how to introduce its 300 characters but, man, does it nail the emotional landing https://t.co/LITRdbhwf5 — Clarisse Loughrey (@clarisselou) November 8, 2022

Moving tributes to Chadwick Boseman notwithstanding, I’m afraid I thought Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was about as bad as Marvel gets – a po-faced, interminable, badly lit trudge with action scenes that look like frogspawn in a blender. Review: https://t.co/P5XDS1d6ou — Robbie Collin (not parody) (@robbiereviews) November 8, 2022

The absolute silence after the beginning of #WakandaForever hits you just as hard the second time around. This was a touching tribute to Chadwick Boseman & amazing intro to Namor ❤️ #WakandaPorSiempre Read my review over at @REMEZCLA here: https://t.co/uyCM9ISd4A pic.twitter.com/236DrpLF2J — Lyra Hale ✍️🇵🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@TheAltSource) November 11, 2022

Sorry for the honesty but “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is a bit dull. Review up: https://t.co/1tyAIP7hmR — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) November 11, 2022

WAKANDA FOREVER is a messy but moving tribute to Chadwick Boseman. it’s overstuffed with all sorts of Marvel nonsense, but still manages to cut deeper, punch harder, and look/sound a billion times better than the rest of the MCU. my review: https://t.co/kCMXPKRZFE pic.twitter.com/gIuaGkTCAY — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) November 8, 2022

Black Panther: #WakandaForever is a masterclass in superhero storytelling. Emotionally rich and technically brilliant, Ryan Coogler’s directing hand is felt throughout. Tenoch Huerta is an absolute standout as Namor. Chadwick Boseman’s legacy is honored well. My review tomorrow — Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) November 8, 2022

(Main image: Marvel Studios/Courtesy of Marvel Studios – © 2022 MARVEL./IMDb; Featured image: Eli Adé/Eli Adé – © 2022 MARVEL./IMDb)