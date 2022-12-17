Bling Empire New York: Who’s In It And When Is It Coming Out?

New York, get your bling on as the Bling Empire spin-off will be available on Netflix in January 2023. The OTT giant announced this exciting news of a New York spin-off after the third season of Bling Empire was dropped on 5 October. The series will follow Dorothy Wang, the cast member of season 2 and daughter of billionaire Robert Wang.

Here is everything we know about Bling Empire: New York so far

Take a look at a lowdown on the plot, cast, teaser and other details about the Bling Empire spin-off based on the South Asian billionaires, who are set to make their mark in the Big Apple.

Synopsis by Netflix

Dorothy Wang is joined by a bustling group of sophisticated and affluent Asian Americans from New York for Bling Empire: New York, including It-girl Tina Leung. As seen in the teaser, sparkle, fashion and feathers (if you can find them) is the name of the status game as the cast parties and feuds throughout New York’s concrete jungle. Like Dorothy says in the video, “Sometimes I don’t want to unleash. But I will.” Prepare for the opera gloves to come off.

Cast members

Bling Empire: New York is created by Jeff Jenkins Productions with Jenkins, Russell Jay-Staglik, Elise Chung, Lenid Rolov, Ross Weintraub and Reinout Oerlemans as well, and stars the much-loved Dorothy Wang (@dorothywang) who made an appearance in the second season of Bling Empire. In the New York version, Richard Chang (@chairman_chang), top management at Hudson Medical and Wellness, shall play an important role along with his partner Vika.

Movie star, style icon and influencer Tina Leung (@tinaleung) has been roped in for this season. Referred to as ‘master networkers,’ Stephen (@stephenhungofficial) and Deborah Hung (@deborahhung), the it-couple from New York, and fashion editor of NYC-based System Magazine, Blake Abbie (@blakeabbie) is also a part of the cast.

What’s more in store from Bling Empire: New York?

Netflix states, “Conversations are direct, not coded. And competition – for love, for money, and for power – is fierce.”

A good mix of top-brass health professionals, actors, models and influencers have been roped in for the New York spin-off which is sure to give viewers a peek into the ultra-luxe lifestyle of the new set of these ‘crazy rich Asians’.

In the official clip by Netflix, we see Dorothy struggling to find a cab and she says to camera that “My move to New York is actually a lot harder on me than I thought. I typically can hand a lot and I’m a one-woman show and I can usually do a lot.”

She adds about her struggle to settle in New York, “The first two weeks I cried a lot. Things were just a lot harder than in LA.”

Earlier, in the teaser we caught a glimpse of the cast members, a lot of bling and the sneak peek into the drama we can expect. Dorothy is hoping to vibe more with New York guys than LA ones. We smell a romance coming.

When is Bling Empire: New York slated to release?

Netflix has confirmed that the series will hit the OTT platform on January 20, 2023. The debut season will have eight episodes and each episode will be 35 minutes long.

The Bling Empire series was first released in 2021 and was set in Los Angeles. After the tremendous success of the first season, Netflix released the second season in May 2022. The third season dropped on 5 October.

(Main and Featured Image Credit: IMDb)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India