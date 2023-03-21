10 Bollywood Romantic Comedy Movies That Will Give You All The Feels

If there’s one thing Hindi movies do best, it’s the genre of Bollywood romantic comedy movies. Yes, we liked My Best Friend’s Wedding and Notting Hill while growing up, but nothing could cheer us up like a good ol’ desi romantic comedy back home.
However, in recent times, with the opulence of larger-than-life films from down South, small indie movies and big-budget action movies taking precedence, the romcom genre had taken a backseat. That was until the recent release of Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. With this much-needed release, this romantic comedy arrived at the box office like a breath of fresh air. As the movie crossed the 100-crore mark, it is proof that we still love our romcoms the most. As the fever of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar still keeps the ticket counters busy, here are Bollywood romantic comedy movies you can watch to fall back in love with the genre all over again.
Bollywood romantic comedy movies to watch
Directed by: Akshay Roy
Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparajita Auddy, Prakash Belawadi, Rajatava Dutta
Synopsis: Childhood friends Abhimanyu and Bindu go through years of friendship, before falling in love and starting a relationship. Things get confusing when she realises that she doesn’t love him after their brief relationship. After becoming a famous author, Abhimanyu decides to pen a story based on his life.
About the movie: Ayushmann plays a Bengali boy in a love story based in Kolkata.
Directed by: Imtiaz Ali
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma
Synopsis: Sejal loses her engagement ring on her Europe trip with her family. She stays back to look for it with the help of Harry, a flirtatious tour guide. But as fate would have it, they eventually fall in love with each other.
About the movie: This was SRK’s first movie with the storyteller genius, Imtiaz Ali.
Directed by: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari
Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Pankaj Tripathi, Seema Pahwa
Synopsis: After reading a book that she thinks is about her, Bitti is intent on meeting the author. Her quest takes her to the publisher, Chirag, who is also the author. But he makes her believe that it is someone else who has written it.
About the film: It is based on Nicolas Barreau’s novel, The Ingredients of Love.
Directed by: Shashanka Ghosh
Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Fawad Khan, Kirron Kher, Ratna Pathak
Synopsis: This is a quirky, modern romantic comedy about Milli, a whimsical physiotherapist, who has been appointed to work for a royal family. But their cold and formal demeanour troubles her. Soon, she discovers more about them and falls for the young prince who is engaged to someone else.
About the movie: This was Fawad Khan’s Bollywood debut.
Directed by: R Balki
Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Swaroop Sampat
Synopsis: Kia, an ambitious career-driven woman meets and falls in love with Kabir, a man who prefers the role of a house husband. They get married and enjoy their unconventional relationship, setting new examples and breaking stereotypes. This is until challenges like ego clashes and jealousy set in.
About the movie: The movie set new couple goals for the couples of today.
Directed by: Vinil Mathew
Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra, Adah Sharma
Synopsis: Nikhil is a struggling businessman who wants to marry his girlfriend, but only after he proves himself to be worthy of her. But he ends up falling in love with her genius, geeky and quirky sister, Meeta.
About the movie: This became one of the biggest hits of 2014, commercially and musically.
Directed by: Ali Abbas Zafar
Cast: Imran Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ali Zafar
Synopsis: When Luv asks his brother, Kush, to find him a bride, he finds the perfect bride for him, Dimple. However, Kush and Dimple bond a lot and develop feelings for each other days before the wedding.
About the movie: This was Pakistani actor singer Ali Zafar’s foray into Bollywood.
Directed by: Shakun Batra
Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Imran Khan, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Ram Kapoor
Synopsis: After a drunken night in Las Vegas, Rahul, a young architect, realises that he is now married to Riana, a quirky hairdresser. Both mutually decide to annul the marriage, but the following few days bring many surprises for them, including a trip back home.
About the movie: This movie was not received well at the box-office at the time of its releases, but slowly became an audience favourite.
Directed by: Abbas Tyrewala
Cast: Imran Khan, Genelia D’Souza, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Prateik Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Naseeruddin Shah
Synopsis: Jai and Aditi are best friends who make a perfect couple, but they are too good friends to consider a romantic relationship. However, when they start dating other people, they realise their love for each other.
About the movie: This movie marked Imran Khan’s Bollywood debut.
Directed by: Ayan Mukerji
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Supriya Pathak, Anupam Kher, Rahul Khanna
Synopsis: This is the story of Siddharth Mehra, a spoilt and selfish college brat. However, he learns the meaning of life and the importance of responsibility when he starts living with and gets schooled by Aisha, an aspiring writer from Kolkata.
About the movie: This marked director Ayan Mukherji’s debut movie.
