10 Bollywood Romantic Comedy Movies That Will Give You All The Feels

If there’s one thing Hindi movies do best, it’s the genre of Bollywood romantic comedy movies. Yes, we liked My Best Friend’s Wedding and Notting Hill while growing up, but nothing could cheer us up like a good ol’ desi romantic comedy back home.

However, in recent times, with the opulence of larger-than-life films from down South, small indie movies and big-budget action movies taking precedence, the romcom genre had taken a backseat. That was until the recent release of Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. With this much-needed release, this romantic comedy arrived at the box office like a breath of fresh air. As the movie crossed the 100-crore mark, it is proof that we still love our romcoms the most. As the fever of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar still keeps the ticket counters busy, here are Bollywood romantic comedy movies you can watch to fall back in love with the genre all over again.

Bollywood romantic comedy movies to watch

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia India